The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in the Olympic corridor. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Announces Election Results
September 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
New board to have first official meeting October 8 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has announced the results of...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters: Palisades Today – September, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters * Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
How Do You Know if the Wildfires Are Making You Sick?
September 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
Will County See Another Surge in COVID-19 Cases Due to Labor Day Crowds?
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook: Palisades Today – September, 21, 2020
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical...
Second Palisades Victim Identified in Fatal Plane Crash
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles coroner identifies Jill Young as second victim in September 11 Van Nuys plane crash By Sam Catanzaro The...
Television Stolen, Vandalism Arrest: Palisades Crime Update
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a home burglary resulting in a...
Edify TV: Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
4.6 Quake Felt in Palisades
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
The Westside's Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...Read more
POPULAR
County Passes $10M Grant Program to Aid Shuttered Breweries
$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...Read more