Today we look at two Pacific Palisades restaurants’ approach to takeaway food in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Two Palisades Restaurants Adapt to Takeout
Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel
December 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA: Palisades Today – December, 17, 2020
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA...
Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach
December 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s While many holiday traditions look different this year,...
City of Malibu Offering More Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing
December 16, 2020 Palisades News
The City of Malibu is partnering with Malibu Medical Group to once again offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at Malibu City...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Fraught Times for Gavin Newsom
December 15, 2020 Palisades News
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For years, Gavin Newsom had a Midas touch. He legalized same-sex marriage in San...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th: Palisades Today – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th...
Edify TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes to Pacific Palisades
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A small installation is bringing big-time holiday spirit to Pacific Palisades. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Summer Blackouts Looking More Like Utility Blackmail
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It was easy to suspect “blackout blackmail” last summer when rolling blackouts not linked to wildfires...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
December 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
December 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
December 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
