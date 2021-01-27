Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock
Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel
Resilient Palisades’ Zero-Emission Landscaping Meeting
January 27, 2021 Palisades News
Helping your gardener switch to zero-emission maintenance equipment will greatly reduce your family’s global warming footprint, eliminate the release of...
New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon Name Official
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Parks Commissioners approve naming of future Palisades park By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
January 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades: Palisades Today – January, 25, 2021
January 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades *...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Matt Damon Selling Pacific Palisades Estate For $21 Million Dollars
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?* Matt Damon Lists Palisades...
Single Palisades Block Sees Multiple Stolen Vehicles
January 22, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades weekly crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Officer James Allen A single Pacific Palisades block saw multiple stolen...
Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign: Palisades Today – January, 21, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign *...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel
January 20, 2021 Staff Writer
Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
Palisades Forestry Committee Asking Block of Homeowners for Participation in Picking Street Trees
January 20, 2021 Palisades News
The following is a letter from the Palisades Forestry Committee to homeowners on the 900 block of Hartzell Street as...
Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?
Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – January, 17, 2021
January 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help * LAPD Crack Down...
Malibu Extends an Important Deadline to Help Residents Who Lost Homes in Woolsey Fire to Rebuild
The Malibu City Council voted unanimously during its Council meeting on Monday, December 14 to extend the deadline to apply...Read more