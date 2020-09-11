Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down the value of her property. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

News, Real Estate, Video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Video

Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
News, Video

Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding: Palisades Today – September, 10, 2020

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding * LA Partners...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
News

County Walks Back Trick or Treating Ban

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
News

County Bans Door to Door Trick or Treating Citing COVID-19 Concerns

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Dining, Video

Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
News, Westside Wellness

UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Editor’s note: this AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trial is on temporary hold while the company looks into whether a patient involved in...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Video

Free Rides on LA Metro?

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
News, Video

Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park: Palisades Today – September, 8, 2020

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park * How To...

Smoke from a Topanga Canyon brush fire is seen Tuesday afternoon. Photo; Citizen App.
Fire, News

Brush Fire Breaks out in Topanga

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Fire shuts down portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters continue to combat a brush fire that broke...

Rep. Ted Lieu. Photo: Twitter.
News, Politics

Ted Lieu Talks Voter Suppression, Homeless Veteran Housing in Conversation With Palisades Democratic Club

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Congressman Lieu answers question in virtual event By Toi Creel Recently the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club (PPDC) hosted Congressman Ted...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...

