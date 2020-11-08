Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led...
Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes
November 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning * Historical All Female...
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge
November 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Seniors Now Eligible to Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
Temporary waiver allows licenses for drivers 70 and older to be renewed without an office visit By Staff Writer Sacramento-Californians...
Palisades-Area Police Address Election Saftey Today
The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau about security in...
Fire Breaks Out at Temescal
Fire burns 1/2 acre of land near historic dining hall By Kerry Slater A fire broke out at Temescal Canyon...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams * LA Budget...
Los Angeles Delays Voting on Homeless Encampment Ban
November 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing
October 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
