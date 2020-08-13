Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands

Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained a relatively unchanged operation. Learn more in this video made possible by Maser Condo Sales – Southern California.
Getty Staffers Send Open Letter Complaining of Racial Bias
August 14, 2020 Staff Writer
By Staff Writer Hundreds of current and former Getty Center employees have signed an open letter complaining of racial bias...
Enterprise Fish Closing, Mr. Chow Malibu Replacement
August 13, 2020 Staff Writer
Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater A new steak restaurant in the neighborhood. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside...
Court Tells State to Examine Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Ocean
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...
Screen Sitters Helping Busy Parents During the COVID-19 Pandemic
August 12, 2020 Staff Writer
Creating an enriching experience for virtual learning By Toi Creel As millions of parents across the world have been forced...
Video Service Captures Memories With Loved Ones Before Tragedy Arises
August 12, 2020 Staff Writer
Preserving memories with Von Runtenberg Memories By Toi Creel One of the most difficult things to go through in life...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
August 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5K Coronavirus Deaths
August 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
Flurry of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update
August 11, 2020 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore With summer in full swing and people frequenting popular Pacific Palisades beach...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
Malibu County Fair Cancelled: Palisades Today – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu County Fair Cancelled * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline...
