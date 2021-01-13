Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
PPCC Considering Motion to Safely Prioritize Elementary School Reopening
January 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) taking up motion this week By Toi Creel The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is...
Officer Moore Announces Retirement in Latest Palisades Crime Update
January 12, 2021 Palisades News
Dear members of the Pacific Palisades Community, Due to my pending retirement, this will be my last crime update. A...
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
January 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School: Palisades Today – January, 11, 2021
January 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Overhaul for Canyon Property?
A unique Santa Monica Canyon property may be getting an overhaul. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery
A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave: Palisades Today – January, 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave * Assemblyman Richard Bloom Plans...
Longtime Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Temporarily Closed
January 8, 2021 Staff Writer
Vittorio Ristorante on Marquez closed until January 12 By Kerry Slater A popular Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant remains closed after...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls
Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
Court Hints When Outdoor Dining May Resume in LA County
January 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
Pali Riptide Baseball Club Tryouts
January 7, 2021 Palisades News
January 9th and 10th at Pali Rec Center The Pali Riptide Baseball Club is preparing for a spring season and...
Burglar Shuts off House’s Power Before Stealing TV
January 5, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a burglar...
