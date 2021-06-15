A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local synagogue recently and kosher steakhouse. This story brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Applications Open to Fill Pacific Palisades Community Council Seats
June 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by the PPCC Pacific Palisades Community Council is pleased to announce the opportunity for residents of PPCC Areas Three...
Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades Today – June 14, 2021
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach *...
Heat Wave Expected to Draw Beach Crowds as A Lifeguards Return to Summer Staffing
June 14, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Triple digit temperatures expected for inland LA County this week By Sam Catanzaro As summer heats up, Los Angeles County...
Public Hearing Set for Ridgeline Protection Ordinance
June 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A public hearing it set for later this month about regulations intended to protect the mountains in the Bel Air...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Pacific Palisades Community Council’s 16 Page Letter to CAO on ‘Infeasibility’ of Will Rogers Beach Homeless Housing
June 11, 2021 Palisades News
The following is a 16 page letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council to Los Angeles’ City Administrative Officer on...
Edify TV: Flag Stolen From Veterans Cemetery
A large garrison flag remains missing from the veterans national cemetery in Westwood after it was stolen from on Memorial...
In-Person Events Are Back with Summer Swing Nights: Jazzy Vocals plus Live Big Band – Now with Tap Dance, Swing Lessons, Vendors to Benefit Museum
June 11, 2021 Staff Writer
Live, in-person entertainment is bringing out happy fans of all ages for Summer Swing Nights: Drive-In Edition. The concert fundraiser features the...
Summer Bocce Ball Leagues Starting Soon at Veterans Park
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades Bocce is kicking off its inaugural summer bocce season at Veterans Gardens with leagues for all ages, learn more...
How Common Is Dog Theft?
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips
June 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
Annenberg Beach House Set for Reopening
June 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The Annenberg Community Beach House on Santa Monica beach is set to reopen soon. This week the City of Santa...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
