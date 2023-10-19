edo bites Introduces Special Dinner Menu

Photo: Instagram: @edo_bites

edo bites at Palisades Village Is Welcoming All to Savor the Weekend

By Zach Armstrong

edo bites at Palisades Village is welcoming all to savor the weekend with new extended hours Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a new special dinner menu. The offer runs through Dec. 31.

Below is the menu: 

Tuna tartare 24.00 avocado, tuna, parsley, lemon juice 

Baked asparagus, poached eggs, 18.30 shaved parmigiano, Tuscan olive oil 

Sliced prosciutto and burrata 19.00 

Roberta’s all-beef meatballs 16.20 

Mixed salumi plate 18.00 salame, coppa, prosciutto, toast 

Mixed cheese plate 18.00 brie, swiss, parmigiano, pecorino

Ham & brie 17.20 homemade aioli, french baguette 

Prosciutto & focaccia 17.20 tomato, mozzarella, aioli, olive oil, salt & pepper 

Margherita pizza 18.20 tomato and mozzarella with oregano, basil 

Tartufo pizza 18.20 stracciatella, fontina and truffle oil 

Pepperoni pizza 18.20 tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni

e. baldi famous roasted chicken 24.50 

Jidori chicken, lettuce, frisee, avocado, celery and green onion, lemon & olive oil dressing 

Grilled salmon 24.50 

Faroe Islands minced salmon, bib lettuce, endive, arugula, chives, dill, mustard lemon dressing 

Kale Caesar 18.00 

Chopped Caesar, organic mixed kale salad, warm spicy croutons, grated parmigiano, 

Caesar dressing Minestrone soup of seasonal vegetables 16.20 

Pureed broccoli soup 16.20 with a hint of crème fraiche 

Mezzi rigatoni 23.00 smoked bacon, tomato 

Amatriciana style sauce Potato gnocchi 22.00 tomato sauce, melted mozzarella 

Lasagna 24.50 green chard pasta, beef ragu, besciamella 

Spicy rigatoncini “arrabbiata” 18.50 garlic, tomato, chili pepper 

Fusilli with creamy tomato sauce 18.50 e. baldi’s sweet corn agnolotti 25.00 mascarpone, truffle butter

