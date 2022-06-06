Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso: Palisades Today – June 6th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso
* Palisades Library Hosts Open House After Nearly Two Years Of Closure
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Discusses Using City-Owned Property for Shelters

June 7, 2022

June 7, 2022

City Controller Ron Galperin speaks at recent PPTFH meeting By Dolores Quintana City Controller Ron Galperin was invited by the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Officials Warn of Ecstasy Pills Contaminated With Fentanyl as Three Santa Monica Students Recover From Overdose

June 6, 2022

June 6, 2022

Warning comes after three SMMUSD students recover from overdose  By Sam Catanzaro Officials are warning of a large number of...

Centennial Park in Venice near the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Los Angeles City Councilmember Looks to Ban Homeless Encampments Near Libraries

June 6, 2022

June 6, 2022

Joe Buscaino introduces motion over the weekend   By Sam Catanzaro Two days after the Los Angeles City Council voted to...

The solarium from a 1930s estate in Brentwood Park. Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Tech Entrepreneur Saves Classic 1930s Estate From Demolition

June 5, 2022

June 5, 2022

John Herring buys Brentwood Park estate for $12.8 million By Dolores Quintana Tech CEO John Hering has saved a classic...

Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.
News, Upbeat Beat

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

June 4, 2022

June 4, 2022

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...
News, Upbeat Beat

Teen Cancer America to Host Third Annual Polo Event at Will Rogers Polo Club

June 4, 2022

June 4, 2022

Fundraiser to feature music, food, hospitality and more! By Staff Writer Teen Cancer America (TCA), the national non-profit founded by...

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

June 4, 2022

June 4, 2022

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...

The Brentwood Farmers Market. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022

By Staff Writer This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz...
Education, News

Teenage Ukrainian Refugee Enrolled at Palisades High School After Fleeing the Country

June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022

By Dolores Quintana When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack Ukraine in February in an attempt to...
Food & Drink, Video

The Queens of the Peach Variety

June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022

Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
Video, Wellness

PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

June 1, 2022

June 1, 2022

The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...

LAFD Air Ops respond to a hiker fatality on Sunday in the area near Will Rogers State Park. Photo: Citizen App.
News

53-Year-Old Man Dies From Heart Attack Hiking in Pacific Palisades

June 1, 2022

June 1, 2022

Jay Goldberg dies while hiking Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man died while hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend...

