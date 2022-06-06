Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso
* Palisades Library Hosts Open House After Nearly Two Years Of Closure
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso: Palisades Today – June 6th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Discusses Using City-Owned Property for Shelters
June 7, 2022 Staff Writer
City Controller Ron Galperin speaks at recent PPTFH meeting By Dolores Quintana City Controller Ron Galperin was invited by the...
Officials Warn of Ecstasy Pills Contaminated With Fentanyl as Three Santa Monica Students Recover From Overdose
June 6, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Warning comes after three SMMUSD students recover from overdose By Sam Catanzaro Officials are warning of a large number of...
Los Angeles City Councilmember Looks to Ban Homeless Encampments Near Libraries
June 6, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Joe Buscaino introduces motion over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro Two days after the Los Angeles City Council voted to...
Tech Entrepreneur Saves Classic 1930s Estate From Demolition
June 5, 2022 Staff Writer
John Herring buys Brentwood Park estate for $12.8 million By Dolores Quintana Tech CEO John Hering has saved a classic...
Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest
Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...
CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center
REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...
Teen Cancer America to Host Third Annual Polo Event at Will Rogers Polo Club
Fundraiser to feature music, food, hospitality and more! By Staff Writer Teen Cancer America (TCA), the national non-profit founded by...
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners
Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...
Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets
Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...
LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations
By Staff Writer This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz...
Teenage Ukrainian Refugee Enrolled at Palisades High School After Fleeing the Country
By Dolores Quintana When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack Ukraine in February in an attempt to...
The Queens of the Peach Variety
June 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...
Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed
June 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
June 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
53-Year-Old Man Dies From Heart Attack Hiking in Pacific Palisades
June 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Jay Goldberg dies while hiking Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man died while hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Discusses Using City-Owned Property for Shelters
City Controller Ron Galperin speaks at recent PPTFH meeting By Dolores Quintana City Controller Ron Galperin was invited by the...Read more
POPULAR
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...Read more