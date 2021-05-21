End The “Off & On” Street Cycle of Severely Mentally Ill People

From the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness

ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETING

Monday, May 24, 2021

7:00 – 8:00 pm | Zoom Webinar

Register HERE

We see severely mentally ill homeless people on our streets where law enforcement or paramedic assistance is required. We hear that these individuals were put on a “5150” hold. They disappear only to return a few days later in the same or worse condition. This is the disturbing “Off & On” street cycle that increasing numbers of our mentally ill homeless people must endure and so must the communities in which they live.



Please join us to hear from Dr. Jonathan Sherin, who will discuss pathways to ending this painful, destructive cycle through stratifying the homeless population, policy reform, and collective action.



Help us know what you want to know by submitting your questions when you register or ask them at the meeting!