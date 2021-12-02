Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

Photo: Getty Images

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect

By Dolores Quintana

Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began on November 29 to establish that patrons of businesses are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, one of the most stringent of all mandates in the United States with fines up to $5,000 for those in violation. 

Anyone who is of age to be fully vaccinated, 18 years of age or older, must show proof of vaccination at food and beverage establishments, gyms and fitness centers, entertainment and recreation venues, personal care establishments and indoor City facilities, like City Hall. Even outdoor events where the number of attendees is between 5,000 to 9,999 thousand people fall under the mandate, but attendees are allowed the option of providing proof of a negative COVID test result that was taken 72 hours or less before the event. 

Exemptions are allowed for medical reasons or conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs, however those exemptions still require proof of a negative Covid test, at or below the 72 hour mark, to gain entry to any of these businesses. Religious exemptions require a “verbal self attestation” from each person to the business itself. Without a negative test result, people who have these exemptions can only use outdoor areas of these facilities unless they are nonresident performers, professional athletes and sports teams or those who accompany them. Patrons can briefly enter businesses to pick up or drop off food, use bathrooms and workmen are allowed to complete necessary repairs. Airports that are run by Los Angeles World Airports are the final and blanket exception to the mandate. 

Businesses who don’t comply with the mandate can be given warnings and fines that rise from $1,000 for the second offense, $2,000 for the third and finally $5,000 per offense for the fourth offense and any additional incidents over that number.  

If you live or are visiting the City of Los Angeles, these are the examples of the proofs of vaccination that the city mandate requires:

  • A vaccination card issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or similar documentation issued by another foreign governmental agency
  • A photocopy of a vaccination card or a photograph stored on a phone or electronic device.
  • A personal digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the State of California, or similar documentation issued by another state, local, or foreign governmental jurisdiction, or by a private company.
  • A document that contains proof of a COVID-19 vaccination from a healthcare provider.

All proof of vaccination or proof of negative testing must be matched against the ID of the person who presents them.

in News
Related Posts
News

Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

December 4, 2021

Read more
December 4, 2021

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons
News, Real Estate

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Submitted by Brian Espin  #37430, LAPD Senior Lead Officer (Pacific Palisades) Last week was a little busier than I wanted...
News, Upbeat Beat

It’s Time for the Annual Pacific Palisades HoHoHo!

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Local elves have been busy organizing for Santa’s arrival at the free and festive, all-community celebration on Saturday, December 11...

The Pali High boys water polo team after its ninth straight CIF Los Angeles City Section title. Photo: Facebook (USA Water Polo).
News, Upbeat Beat

Pali High Water Polo Team Ends Season as City and Regional Champs

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Boys Water Polo team has a november to remember By Dolores Quintana The boys water polo team at Palisades Charter...

Students from Palisades Charter High School participate in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge. Back row, left to right: Andrew Wu, Maren Carrere, Andrea Arreortua, Samuel Javedanfar, James Lewis, Steve Engelmann (advisor); Front row, left to right: Cleo Waxman-Lee, Stella Becir, Jenna Barad, Ella Taghibagi, Maya Millner, Livia Rosenmayr. Photo: Courtesy.
Education, News

Students From Palisades Charter High School Participate in 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Eleven students from Palisades Charter High School participated recently in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a...
News, Video

Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season: Palisades Today – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Read more
November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season* Pacific Palisades...

Photo: LAFD (official)
News

Mountain Biker Sustains Serious Injuries in Mandeville Canyon Fall

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

LAFD perform multiple rescues in Brentwood/Palisades area By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker sustained serious injuries recently after a fall...

A rendering of an eldercare facility being constructed in Pacific Palisades. Credit: LADCP.
News, Real Estate

Construction of Controversial Palisades Highlands Elder Care Facility Continues

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Work continues at 1525 Palisades Drive development Construction on the underground parking garage that would serve the controversial Palisades Highlands...
News, Video

Missing Elderly Man Rescued From Remote Palisades Location: Palisades Today – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Read more
November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Missing Elder Found And Rescued From Remote Palisades Location* LA City Council...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR