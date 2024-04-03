“Enlightened Donut” Shop Coming to Montana Ave

Photo: Instagram: @fonuts

It Is One of Several Promising Dining Spots Setting up Shop Along Montana

By Zach Armstrong

In the latest addition of unique eateries coming soon to Montana Ave., fonuts is set to establish a Santa Monica location right next to Spumoni’s Pizza Restaurant. 

“Our newest shop will carry a full line of baked goods, from breads and cakes to pastries and of course, baked donuts.” the bakery chain stated on an Instagram post. 

The business describes its specialty as the “enlightened donut” due to its health-conscious nature. They’re made with almond flour, rice flour, no frying oils, no artificial flavors and a lower glycemic load, while being gluten-free and offering vegan flavors. Also, whereas donuts are usually fried, fonuts are baked. 

Its menu boasts an assessment of creative flavor concepts, including but not limited to, the “pancakes & maple syrup”, “blueberry earl grey”, “vanilla latte” and “chocolate chip cookie.” Mini fonuts, bagels, cakes and a variety of drink options are also available. 

fonuts is one of several promising dining spots setting up shop along Montana Avenue. Several franchises including ice cream chain Van Leeuwen, Brazilian açaí company Oakberry, New York-based Modern Bread and Bagel and the plant-based B&T’s Deli all announced or opened new locations on the retail-heavy road this year alone. 

The approximate location of fonuts upcoming Westside outpost is at the intersection of Montana and 7th Street.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: N/A
News, Upbeat

Upcoming Event Aims to Help Welcome New Refugees

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Activities include family discussions on welcoming newcomers, writing welcome letters, family portrait sessions and art workshops The Annenberg Community Beach...

Photo: N/A
News, Upbeat

This Weekend: Chamber Music Palisades Presents “Virtuoso Trios and Quartets”

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

The Event Will Feature Renowned Players Who Have Previously Performed With Esteemed Orchestras Chamber Music Palisades will host a free...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Serial Sex Offender Faces Eight Year Prison Sentence

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

A Separate Sexual Assault Case Is Being Investigated by SMPD By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has been sentenced to...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Update: Larry David Is Not Selling a Palisadian Home

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

This Extravagant Home Was Custom-Built in 2013 by the Los Angeles-Based Firm Johnston Marklee By Zach Armstrong Last month, a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAFD Rescues Stranded Hiker in Santa Monica Mountains

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

His Approximate Location Was South of Skull Rock By Zach Armstrong LAFD rescued a hiker who was stranded in the...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Backslide at Hampton & Rose

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

Encampments reappear at what was once ground zero for homelessness here in Venice By Nick Antonicello  When new leadership emerged...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @palisadesnews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This $5M, Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Hits the Market

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Additional amenities include a private office, study and a three-car garage Tucked behind a gated drive, a nearly $5 million...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pacific Resident Theatre Presents Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat”

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

Mankowitz Later Adapted the Play Into an Oscar-Winning Short Film Pacific Resident Theatre is presenting Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat,”...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hotel Workers to Speak Out on Harassment Endured at Santa Monica Hampton Inn

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

The Hotel Is One of Five Hotels in the Charter City That Are Still in a Labor Dispute By Zach...

Photo: Thumzup Corp.
Hard, News

Customers at These Palisades Stores Can Get Cash Rewards for Sharing Their Experience

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Thumzup is Starting its L.A. Footprint Expansion with Pacific Palisades Thumzup, a company which aims to democratize the social media...

Photo: Fig Tree
Hard, News

Venice’s Fig Tree Cafe to Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Patrons can procure a specially curated takeaway box from to enjoy an unobstructed view Fig Tree, the beachside café in...
News, Video

 (Video) Philz Coffee Set to Close Westside Location Next Month

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

The Franchise Recently Made Headlines for Changing Headquarters @palisadesnews Philz is closing its Santa Monica shop #coffeeaddict #coffee #coffeeshop #losangeles...

Photo: Alan Thomas
Hard, News

Famous Literary Critic and Palisadian Passes Away at 92

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

A Memoriam Post Stated She Overturned Views on T. S. Eliot, Ezra Pound and Other Canonized Artists By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: CicLAvia
News, Upbeat

Over Five Miles of Venice Blvd. to Temporarily Close, Become Public Park in April

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

The Initiative, Which Started in 2010, Aims to Connect Communities and Promote Sustainable Transportation Options On Sunday, April 21 from...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR