“Enlightened Donut” Shop Coming to Montana Ave

It Is One of Several Promising Dining Spots Setting up Shop Along Montana

By Zach Armstrong

In the latest addition of unique eateries coming soon to Montana Ave., fonuts is set to establish a Santa Monica location right next to Spumoni’s Pizza Restaurant.

“Our newest shop will carry a full line of baked goods, from breads and cakes to pastries and of course, baked donuts.” the bakery chain stated on an Instagram post.

The business describes its specialty as the “enlightened donut” due to its health-conscious nature. They’re made with almond flour, rice flour, no frying oils, no artificial flavors and a lower glycemic load, while being gluten-free and offering vegan flavors. Also, whereas donuts are usually fried, fonuts are baked.

Its menu boasts an assessment of creative flavor concepts, including but not limited to, the “pancakes & maple syrup”, “blueberry earl grey”, “vanilla latte” and “chocolate chip cookie.” Mini fonuts, bagels, cakes and a variety of drink options are also available.

fonuts is one of several promising dining spots setting up shop along Montana Avenue. Several franchises including ice cream chain Van Leeuwen, Brazilian açaí company Oakberry, New York-based Modern Bread and Bagel and the plant-based B&T’s Deli all announced or opened new locations on the retail-heavy road this year alone.

The approximate location of fonuts upcoming Westside outpost is at the intersection of Montana and 7th Street.