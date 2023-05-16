ERBA Sawtelle Opens New Flagship Location on Sawtelle With Complimentary Valet

Photo: ERBA

A Beautiful Floorplan and Top Tier Products Welcome The Residents Of The Westside

By Susan Payne

ERBA Sawtelle is the newest high-end cannabis dispensary you’ve been looking for in West Los Angeles. Offering a wide range of products both medical and recreational, every aspect of the retail space — from design to the product assortment — is carefully curated for an exceptional in-store experience. 

Amid a breathtaking floorplan, ERBA sources a variety of top-tier products including oils, edibles, pens, top-shelf flower, and much more, held to the highest standards of quality.

“We want to provide West LA with the best cannabis experience and brands that ensure our pricing is consistently competitive and reasonable,” said ERBA Sawtelle’s management.

In March and April, the store held a soft opening but plans to do more promotions in the coming weeks to celebrate ERBA’s new flagship location.

“Our store is unique because we’ve partnered with the industry’s top brands who have designed buildouts within our store — like a store within a store,” management said. “We are constantly seeking to improve and move the industry forward.”

Adding to the store’s high-end retail experience are complimentary valet parking and staff that perpetuate ethos and customer experience to the highest degree. Coming from diverse backgrounds, the staff possess a wealth of experience and product knowledge, enabling them to provide the utmost clarity and advice based on customer-specific needs.

“Our focus is to build a community and be on a first-name basis with our customers. That’s really important to us,” management said. “Transaction is easy, but it’s the experience that leaves a lasting impression.”

ERBA Sawtelle features beautiful skylights and features a stunning 20-foot tree planted in the store’s center. Customers can try a variety of THC-FREE versions of the edibles they carry as well as enjoy complimentary coffee while they browse.

“Whether you are here for three minutes or thirty minutes, this store was designed with purpose and we’re so proud that it’s open and ready to meet your needs,” management said.

The store does offer discounts including a New Patient Discount: 25% First 5 Visits, not valid with other specials or discounts, and 20% off when you bring a friend to register as a new customer, and both people must be present. ERBA also offers discounts for seniors (55+), veterans, and the disabled receive 10% discount.

“Customers are coming in to get what they want, or they hang out for a bit in the lounge and enjoy an immersive experience. We want your experience at ERBA Sawtelle to be unforgettable,” according to the management of the store. 

STORE FAQ:

ERBA Sawtelle is located at 2304 Sawtelle Boulevard in Los Angeles and is open Monday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with curbside pickup from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The store currently accepts cash, debit, credit Apple Pay and Google Pay. Any valid, non-expired government-issued identification will be accepted.

Limited parking is available at the store, but a complimentary valet is an option, along with any street parking nearby.
To learn more about this new premium cannabis dispensary, visit erbasawtelle.com or follow @erba_sawtelle on Instagram to engage and see what’s happening in the storefront.

in happy news, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) A Misty Morning at Asilomar View Park in Palisades

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

A misty, early morning at Asilomar View Park gives a beautiful view of California hills and the Pacific Ocean. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Local Students Among National Merit Scholarship Winners

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

Students Were Chosen From A Pool Of Over 15,000 Finalists And Are Among The 2,500 Recipients Of The Scholarship, Each...

Photo: TheatrePalisades.org
News

Palisades Actors’ Troupe To Present “Celebrating Motherhood” t Pierson Playhouse

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

This Event Provides An Excellent Opportunity For Residents To Experience Live Theater And Appreciate The Abundance Of Talent Within Their...
News

Shop It Forward Pop-Up Returns, Combining Luxury Fashion and Social Action

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

The highly anticipated annual event, Shop It Forward, organized by The Cause Connection, is back with a five-day extravaganza that...

Photo: SmartDreams
News

Entrepreneurial Couple Launch Story Creation App for Children

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

Dr. Renee Dua and Nick Desai Made The Storytime Adventure Creation Platform For Kids To Choose Their Own Adventure. By...

Photo: Facebook: @Joe Halper
News

Palisidian and Korean War Veteran Joe Halper Retires From Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

Halper Served On The Board For Almost Five Years And Held A More Than Three-Decade Career As An Administrator, Educator...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Former City Attorney Sentenced To House Arrest In Palisades Home

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

The Sentence, Announced In Federal Court On Tuesday, Includes Three Years Of Probation And A $50,000 Fine. A former top...

Photo: Children’s Hospital
News, Real Estate

Children’s Hospital To Hold Walk & Play At Santa Monica Pier

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Honorary Hosts Include Sugar Ray Robinson and Ellen K Walk and Play L.A. is an upcoming family-friendly community event that...
News, Video

(Video) Take A Look Inside The New ERES Swimwear Store At Palisades Village

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

The new 650 square foot retail store at Palisades Village sells activewear, swimsuits, lingerie and more. @palisadesnews An ERES swimwear...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Paycom CEO’s Sister Buys $15M Malibu Home

May 13, 2023

Read more
May 13, 2023

In The 1990s Architectural-Style Abode, Views From Santa Monica To Point Dume Can Be Seen Through Large Expanses Of Glass....

Photo: California Residential Mitigation Program
News, Opinion, Real Estate

New Program Can Help Protect Southern California Homes in the Event of an Earthquake

May 13, 2023

Read more
May 13, 2023

Residents Have Until May 31 To Apply For Seismic Retrofit Grants By Janiele Maffei, Chief Mitigation Officer for the California...

Photo: TheMLS
News, Real Estate

$1.3M Palisades Home Gives Ocean Views

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

The Over 1,800 Square Foot Home Includes Two Bathrooms, Two Bedrooms, Open Kitchen Area and More Than 650 Square Foot...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles County Public Health Commits to Continued COVID-19 Response as Federal Emergency Ends

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

Department Emphasizes Access to Vaccines, Testing, and Treatment for Residents Amid Ongoing Pandemic Challenges As the U.S. Public Health Emergency...
News, Video

(Video) Pedestrian Bridge Could Connect George Wolfberg Park to Will Rogers State Beach

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

A bridge could make Palisades residents not have to cross the Pacific Coast Highway to get to the beach. But...

Photo: Facebook: Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club
News

Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Awards Grants to Improve Community

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

Funds For The Checks Were Raised Through a Rummage Sale and By Members Working At a Snack Bar At The...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

>

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR