Estate Sale Theft, String of Stolen Vehicles: Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Officer Omir Perez

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include am estate sale theft and a string of stolen vehicles

Burglary

March 5 to 8, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., in the 1400 block of Allenford. Suspect(s) used unknown means to enter a structure. Suspect (s) removed property and fled in an unknown direction.

March 6 to 13, in the 3000 block of Rustic Canyon. Unknown suspect(s) used a tool to pry open a sliding door, entered the structure, removed property and fled in an unknown direction.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

March 7, 4 a.m., in the 1100 block of Las Lomas. Unknown suspect(s) entered victim’s unlocked vehicle, removed property and fled in an unknown direction.

March 7, 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Los Liones. Unknown suspect(s) entered victim’s locked vehicle by unknown means, then fled in an unknown direction.

March 7, 2:30 to 4 p.m., at Sunset and PCH. Suspect found victim’s vehicle keys under her vehicle’s tire. The suspect used the key to unlock the vehicle and remove victim’s property.

Stolen Vehicle

March 6 to 8, 10 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., in the 16900 block of Bollinger Drive. No further information.

March 7 to 8, 5:10 p.m. to 9:30 a.m., in the 16700 block of Bollinger. No further information.

March 9 to 10, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. in the 800 block of Las Lomas. No further information.

March 13 to 14, in the 16000 block of Edgar Road. No further information.

March 13 to 15, in the 200 block of Maberry Road. No further information.

Theft

March 7, noon to 2 p.m., in the 18000 block of Bluesail Drive. Unknown suspect removed victim’s property during an estate sale and fled in an unknown direction with victim’s property.