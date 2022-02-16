Esteemed Chefs Open Palisades Italian Restaurant

Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades now open

By Kerry Slater

Two esteemed Italian chefs have opened their new restaurant in Pacific Palisades.

On February 11, Gino Angelini of Angelini Osteria and Tancredi DeLuca of Amici Brentwood opened Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades.

“Angelini Ristorante & Bar builds on Angelini’s storied history in Los Angeles; his eponymous Osteria has been a staple for hungry Angelenos since its opening in 2001. Known across the city for his pasta creations, Angelini offers anticipated favorites featuring Lasagna Verde ‘Nonna Elvira’; Tagliolini Limone; and Linguine with Santa Barbara Sea Urchin alongside soon-to-be new classics,” reads the restaurant’s website.

DeLuca’s time in Los Angeles has been marked by his work at Emilia in Beverly Grove, Amici Brentwood and Trattoria Amici and Ombra Wine Bar at the Americana at Brand in Glendale.

Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village’s kitchen is helmed by Chef Matt Weinberg, who spent years working at Angelini Osteria. In addition, Weinberg worked at Beverly Hills’ Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura and Culver City’s Bianca.

Diners at Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village can eat at an outdoor patio or main dining room with a “flowing elegant space that complements the aesthetic of the coastal community incorporating traditional Italian details. In addition, there is a bar with classic cocktails including a custom gin-and-tonic menu, curated amaro and grappa collections as well as an extensive wine list that specializes in old-world varietals with special allocations and vintages.

Hours at Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village are 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.