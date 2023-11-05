European-Inspired Estate on Huntington Bluffs Lists for Nearly $25M

The Home Comprises an Entertainer’s Kitchen, a Wine and Billiards Room, a Library, an Elevator and 10-Vehicle Garage

This European-inspired Pacific Palisades estate, constructed in 2019 and listed for $24.9 million, commands a prime location on the Huntington Palisades bluffs, offering breathtaking ocean vistas and stunning sunset views.

The 9,000-square-foot residence features a meticulously crafted design with top-of-the-line finishes. With six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, this property boasts a statement entry with 25-foot ceilings, a grand staircase, and views extending over the expansive private grounds, which include a pool, spa, micro-orchid garden, and vineyard.

Inside the two-story residence, located at 211 Alma Real Dr., are walnut floors. The home comprises an entertainer’s kitchen, a cozy wine and billiards room, a library, an elevator, and a spacious 10-vehicle garage. A second master suite on the main level opens to the lush, landscaped surroundings. Situated in one of Pacific Palisades’ most desirable areas, this property is conveniently located near beaches, parks, hiking trails, the Palisades Village with shopping and dining options, and top-tier schools.

Listed by Christopher Damon and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. For more information, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/211-Alma-Real-Dr-Pacific-Palisades-CA-90272/20540515_zpid/.