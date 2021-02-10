Evicting Brentwood Gophers

on the San Vicente blvd median

The City of Los Angeles and Brentwood Community Council have approved a humane, non-toxic, removal treatment to reduce the gopher population on the San Vicente Boulevard median harmful to coral trees.

in News, Video
