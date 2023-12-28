Examiner Identifies Man From Fatal PCH Crash

The incident occurred within the 33400 block of PCH

The County Medical Examiner’s office disclosed the identity of a motorcyclist fatally involved in a collision with a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, reported Patch.com.

The deceased individual was confirmed as 32-year-old Jose Alfonso De Lira Piedra from Burbank.

Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that the incident occurred approximately at 6 p.m. on Sunday within the 33400 block of PCH. The collision led to a temporary closure of a two-and-a-half mile section of PCH, situated just south of Leo Carillo State Beach.