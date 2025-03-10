Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

By Susan Payne

Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive.

These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a loved one, who struggles with executive dysfunction.

But fear not — whether diagnosed or undiagnosed — New Agenda Coaching, founded by Maria Del Corso and Amie Davies, has created an ADHD and executive function coaching practice that helps clients strengthen executive function skills such as working memory, cognitive flexibility, inhibition, organization and task initiation.

Executive functioning refers to a set of cognitive skills and processes that help individuals manage and regulate their thoughts, behaviors and emotions to achieve specific goals or tasks. Strong executive function skills lead to higher performances and has life-long benefits for children, teens, college students and adults.

Del Corso and Davies built this coaching service from their unwavering passion working in their respective fields: speech language pathology and special education. New Agenda is a relationship-based approach to support learning and practicing organizational strategies in academics, career and lifestyle management.

“People come to us when they feel a struggle or a barrier. They’re not proceeding through the path they know they can achieve, or their parents know they can achieve, they feel stuck. Our goal is to help people get unstuck and back on target in areas that they’ve identified concerns,” said Del Corso. “For a lot of our clientele, it’s about understanding and recognizing, ‘how does my brain work?’”

Serving ages nine and older, the coaching practice has recently opened an office in Santa Monica, accepting clients for in-office services, at-home services, and virtual services nationwide.

New Agenda Coaching works with new clients at minimum once per week in one hour sessions, for no specific term length. Working one-on-one with New Agenda coaches, clients learn skill building and strategies to achieve goals and combat concerns related to executive dysfunction.

“We work alongside you to problem solve functional aspects of your life, whether its social, academic, life, skill development, or work, we offer support in the areas that executive dysfunction impacts you,” Davies said. “Our services are determined based on what our clients need.”

New Agenda Coaching serves clients from diverse backgrounds and at different stages that executive dysfunction is impacting them. Pictures of success vary case by case.

“One of my favorite success stories was from a mother, who came to us because her daughter had been diagnosed with ADHD. Looking through that checklist, she realized she probably had ADHD as well and it affected her parenting,” Davies said. “In her emotional regulation, organization of the home, managing as a mother, she had made a complete turnaround with our coaching services and set up systems for success. Her brain started feeling better, she was able to manage her stress better, and her house was on the way to being organized.”

New Agenda Coaching is a dedicated service that understands the impact of challenges with executive dysfunction and hopes to bring professional knowledge and skills to support each individualized case. Students, adults,

When Davies and Del Corso first started the business, they thought people would be more drawn to virtual services, but they found the opposite to be true.

“We are very excited to offer in person services in California, knowing how much people appreciate in person services,” Del Corso said. “We’re excited to expand and help more people achieve their goals.”

To learn more about New Agenda Coaching or set up your 15-minute free consultation, visit NewAgendaCoaching.com. Follow New Agenda on Facebook and Instagram @newagendacoaching

in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Palisades Residents Join Lawsuit Against LADWP Over Fire Response: REPORT

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

According to the lawsuit, LADWP designed a system that lacked sufficient water pressure Twenty-five additional Pacific Palisades residents affected by...

Photo: GoFundMe: Jillina Carlano
Hard, News

Owners of Palisades Villa Seek to Rebuild, Help its Displaced Residents

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The fundraiser states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation A Pacific Palisades couple who lost...

Photo: CRMLS
News, Real Estate

1920s-Era Venice Apartment Building Goes on Market for $5.6M

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Built in 1925, the two-story structure sits on a 7,684-square-foot corner lot A 1920s-era apartment building located at 923-933 N...
Hard, News

County Supervisor to Push For New Homelessness Department in Response to LAHSA Audit

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Horvath labeled LAHSA’s issues “a nightmare,” aligning with growing frustration among elected officials Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath called...
News

Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

By Susan Payne Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best...
News

‘All in One’: Mirror Mirror Med Spa Specializes in Skin, Face and Body Treatments

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

One of the top med spas in Los Angeles is at the top for a reason: state-of-the-art, minimally invasive, customized...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 7, 2025

Read more
March 7, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: Instagram: SantaMonicaPD
Hard, News

Woman Arrested in Connection With Santa Monica Arson Fires

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The Fires Were Set at Multiple Locations, Including a Trash Container Near a Bus Stop A woman was arrested early...

Photo: N/A
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Mardi Gras Parade Returns to Venice Boardwalk

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The Tradition of Mardi Gras in Venice Dates Back to 1914 When a Louisiana Native Introduced the Celebration to the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Water Ban to End, Power Lines to be Buried in Palisades as Recovery Efforts Accelerate

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Officials outlined the record-setting removal of hazardous debris and unprecedented utility restoration Nearly two months after wildfires devastated the Pacific...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, Upbeat

Community Leaders Reflect on Palisades History and Loss in Upcoming Event

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The event, part of the Santa Monica Mosaic series, will feature longtime residents and historians sharing personal stories and reflections...

Photo: Instagram: @descroissantsparis
Dining, News

Acclaimed French Bakery to Expand to Santa Monica

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The expansion to Santa Monica marks the latest chapter for the bakery, which has been recognized for its buttery, flaky...
Hard, News

Rep. Lieu Says Trump “Made America Weaker” After Zelensky Meeting

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Lieu warned that the administration’s approach sends a dangerous message about America’s global leadership Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) sharply criticized...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Boardwalk Emptied Amid Heavy Downpour

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Heavy Rain Drenched the Venice Boardwalk on Wednesday, Almost Completely Emptying the Tourist Hot Spot of People. Heavy Rain Drenched...

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesbasketball
News, Upbeat

Palisades Dolphins Basketball Secures Playoff Victory, Advances to Next Round

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

With the victory, Palisades advances to face North High School (Bakersfield) in the next round on Thursday The Palisades High...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR