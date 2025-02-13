Executive Order Suspends Environmental Regulations for Wildfire Rebuilding

Regulatory Relief Aims to Accelerate Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order to expedite the rebuilding process for communities affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. This order clarifies and expands previous exemptions under the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act, allowing for quicker rebuilding by suspending permitting requirements for properties that were substantially damaged or destroyed.

The executive order applies to primary structures, accessory structures, and new accessory dwelling units, provided they remain within 110% of their original footprint and height. Supportive infrastructure, such as foundation systems and utilities, is also included in the suspension. Local agencies now have sole authority to determine property eligibility for these suspensions, with their decisions being final and not subject to appeal to state agencies like the California Coastal Commission.

The order also lifts Coastal Act permitting requirements for mobile home parks, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles serving as temporary or permanent housing for three years, after which local governments may reconsider permit requirements. Building permits in Los Angeles County are valid for three years, and homes built to the 2019 California Building Standards Code can be reconstructed without additional review, though they must comply with updated 2022 floodplain elevation standards.

In Los Angeles, the order suspends affordability requirements for replacement housing in certain scenarios, although rent-controlled units must still be replaced as per local ordinances. Displaced tenants retain a right of first refusal to return. Projects for rebuilding homes with three or fewer units are not classified as “new housing development” or “conversion or demolition” under state law, to prevent delays. Additionally, local governments receive temporary relief from deadlines to update zoning ordinances.

Governor Newsom emphasized, “We will not let overly strict regulations get in the way of rebuilding these communities. The state stands with its local partners to ensure that we cut red tape and make recovery as easy as possible.”

The order also suspends provisions of the Fish and Game Code that might hinder emergency rebuilding, ensuring that reconstruction efforts are not delayed by additional environmental reviews.