Experience the California Dream at Architectural Gem Used in the Iconic Film Heat

Mansion Where Robert DeNiro’s Character Neil MacCauley Live For Sale

Located in the prestigious Malibu Cove Colony, a guard-gated community, sits an architectural masterpiece designed by Ron Goldman. The property’s allure is further enhanced by its appearance in the iconic movie, Heat, as De Niro’s pad. The home exudes California dream with breathtaking views of the ocean, and it celebrates both privacy and expansiveness. This sleekly modern home is located at 26940 Malibu Cove Colony Drive and you can view the listing here. The listing agents are Jane Dorian and Shaun Alan-Lee at Carolwood Brokerage. The home is on sale for $21 million.

The house employs geometry to create and dissolve walls to blur the line between the indoors and outdoors, and meandering walkways that lead to open spaces. The two-story entryway, skylight roof, and intricate stairway with foyer lead to walls of glass overlooking the ocean that invite you to step out onto the sand.

The primary suite boasts a private terrace with an ocean view, a sitting area with a fireplace, and a built-in desk that overlooks the water. The home’s design maximizes the amount of sunlight that streams in throughout the day, providing unparalleled sunrises and sunsets.

The property also features sustainable living amenities, including newly installed solar panels and Tesla chargers, making it a dream for those who wish to harness the power of the sun while still living in luxury.

This architectural gem is an embodiment of the California dream and a perfect balance between privacy, sustainability, and open living.