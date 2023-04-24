Experience the California Dream at Architectural Gem Used in the Iconic Film Heat

Photo: Carolwood Brokerage

Mansion Where Robert DeNiro’s Character Neil MacCauley Live For Sale

Located in the prestigious Malibu Cove Colony, a guard-gated community, sits an architectural masterpiece designed by Ron Goldman. The property’s allure is further enhanced by its appearance in the iconic movie, Heat, as De Niro’s pad. The home exudes California dream with breathtaking views of the ocean, and it celebrates both privacy and expansiveness. This sleekly modern home is located at 26940 Malibu Cove Colony Drive and you can view the listing here. The listing agents are Jane Dorian and Shaun Alan-Lee at Carolwood Brokerage. The home is on sale for $21 million. 

The house employs geometry to create and dissolve walls to blur the line between the indoors and outdoors, and meandering walkways that lead to open spaces. The two-story entryway, skylight roof, and intricate stairway with foyer lead to walls of glass overlooking the ocean that invite you to step out onto the sand.

The primary suite boasts a private terrace with an ocean view, a sitting area with a fireplace, and a built-in desk that overlooks the water. The home’s design maximizes the amount of sunlight that streams in throughout the day, providing unparalleled sunrises and sunsets.

The property also features sustainable living amenities, including newly installed solar panels and Tesla chargers, making it a dream for those who wish to harness the power of the sun while still living in luxury.

This architectural gem is an embodiment of the California dream and a perfect balance between privacy, sustainability, and open living.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Veterans, Video

VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Pacific Palisades Community Council Set to Discuss Bylaws Amendment at Upcoming Meeting

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

Meeting Takes Place Via Zoom On April 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. The Pacific Palisades Community Council has...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....

Photo: Facebook
News

Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25 CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents...

Photo: AKG | Christie's
News, Real Estate

Karla Souza, of How to Get Away with Murder, Swaps Homes in Secret Off-Market Deal

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Actress Already Purchased A New Mansion In The Palisades Before Selling Her Old One Actress Karla Souza, known for her...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Delays Spending Most of the Funds Raised by “Mansion Tax” Until Legal Challenges Are Resolved

April 23, 2023

Read more
April 23, 2023

Apartment Association of Greater LA and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Sue Los Angeles will delay spending most of the money...

Photo: American Youth Symphony
News

American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season By Susan Payne Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as...

Photo: Palisades Historical Society: Zola Clearwater Collection
News

Power Outage Lasting Nearly Five Hours Affects 561 Homes On April 19

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Outage Was Caused By Equipment Failure On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8:24 a.m., a significant power outage occurred in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in the Flavors of Spring with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams’ Seasonal Menu

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Shops Are Open At Palisades Village and Third Street Promenade McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has announced its new seasonal menu...

Photo: Tonelson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Village’s Qué Padre Launches Weekend Breakfast and Mimosa Bar

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Executive Chef Isaias Peña Debuts Delicious New Menu Palisades Village’s Qué Padre has announced the launch of its Weekend Breakfast...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ROCA Pizza Grand Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting In Palisades Village

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Grand Opening Is Presented By Malibu-Pacific Palisades Chamber Of Commerce The Grand Opening ceremony for ROCA Pizza is scheduled for...

Photo: Facebook
News

Earth Day Initiative Presents Fourth Annual Virtual Stage: Join Global Experts in Climate Action and Environmental Justice

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Virtual Event Is Open To Anyone With A Computer By Staff Writer Get ready for the Earth Day Virtual...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Palisades Charter High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Showcase to Feature Student Talent

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Moises Food Truck Will Be On Site By Staff Writer  Palisades Charter High School is set to host its annual...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Chamber Music Palisades’ Presents Their Final Concert of the Season

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

St. Matthew’s Parish to Host an Evening of Diverse Classical Music by Ibert, Liszt, Rossini, and More By Staff Writer...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR