Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire
* Plan Your Summer Nights Around Two Meteor Showers July – August
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire: Palisades Today – July 12, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Summer Avocados – Market Report
July 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Petition to Recall Councilmember Mike Bonin Approved for Circulation
July 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...
Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City
Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...
Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog
Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County
Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status
Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
12th Annual July 4th Home Decorating Contest Highlights Patriotic Creativity
July 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Joan Sather & Susan Montgomery’s Sponsored July 4th home decorating contest brings a small town feel to the Pacific Palisades....
Creative Writing Contest Happening Now at Palisades Library
July 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Friends of Pali Library are hosting their annual summer creative writing contest, learn how to get involved in this video...
Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway
July 9, 2021 Staff Writer
Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
Gladstones Redevelopment Presentation Hosted by Palisades Community Council
July 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Thomas Tellefsen on behalf of the concessionaire, PCH Beach Associates LLC updated PPCC on the progress of the Gladstones Redevelopment...
Firefighters Battle Heavy Palisades Home Fire
July 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD put out fire early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters put out a heavy house fire that broke out...
Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club
July 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato
July 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Summer Avocados – Market Report
Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...Read more
POPULAR
Petition to Recall Councilmember Mike Bonin Approved for Circulation
Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...Read more