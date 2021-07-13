Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire: Palisades Today – July 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire
* Plan Your Summer Nights Around Two Meteor Showers July – August
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Video
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

Summer Avocados – Market Report

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...

Councilmember Mike Bonin speaking at the groundbreaking for Via Dolce Park in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Politics

Petition to Recall Councilmember Mike Bonin Approved for Circulation

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...
Video

Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...
Video, Westside Wellness

Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
Video

Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Video

12th Annual July 4th Home Decorating Contest Highlights Patriotic Creativity

July 10, 2021

Read more
July 10, 2021

Joan Sather & Susan Montgomery’s Sponsored July 4th home decorating contest brings a small town feel to the Pacific Palisades....
Video

Creative Writing Contest Happening Now at Palisades Library

July 10, 2021

Read more
July 10, 2021

Friends of Pali Library are hosting their annual summer creative writing contest, learn how to get involved in this video...
FIlm, News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
Video

Gladstones Redevelopment Presentation Hosted by Palisades Community Council

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Thomas Tellefsen on behalf of the concessionaire, PCH Beach Associates LLC updated PPCC on the progress of the Gladstones Redevelopment...

A house fire burns Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire, News

Firefighters Battle Heavy Palisades Home Fire

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

LAFD put out fire early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters put out a heavy house fire that broke out...
Video

Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato

July 7, 2021

Read more
July 7, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR