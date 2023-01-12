Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City

By Dolores Quintana

Chef Dani Garcia is bringing Casa Dani, a famous New York City restaurant staple, to the Westfield Century City Mall next year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Westfield Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard and the food court area is on the third floor of the mall, near the AMC Century 14 theatres. Casa Dani will replace the now-closed Rocksugar. 

Casa Dani is a Spanish/Mediterranean restaurant concept that chef Dani García, one of Spain’s most revered chefs and global experts, opened to focus on his hometown’s Andalusian cuisine. The restaurant’s website says, “Casa Dani translates to Dani’s House, derived from southern Spain’s naming of small family restaurants as if they were the Chef’s home, and that is precisely Chef Dani Garcia’s intention, opening the doors to his house through avant-garde cuisine and a menu featuring items inspired by Spain’s Mediterranean south. One of Spain’s most internationally renowned chefs, having achieved 3 Michelin stars and the Bib Gourmand in 2015, Garcia’s culinary style mixes surprising flavors, textures, and even temperatures without losing sight of his culinary roots.”

Garcia was quoted on the website as saying of the restaurant and its food, “My dream from now on is to spend a Sunday walking around Marbella knowing that half the world is eating my cherry gazpacho or my oxtail brioche.” According to WNLA, SBE Entertainment group’s division Disruptive Restaurant Group, will oversee the restaurant and share the former Rocksugar space with a Katsuya. SBE’s CEO declined to comment on the specifics of this location, per WNLA.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News

LADWP to Hold Meeting on Proposed Construction of a Substation in the Marquez Knolls Area

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

Virtual meeting set for January 28 The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) invites members of the community...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Photo: Instagram (@kurtandwhey).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cheesemonger Opens Grocery Store in Santa Monica Canyon

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Canyon Grocer up and running at 169 W Channel Road By Dolores Quintana Cheesemonger Kurt Gurdal has opened a grocery...
Food & Drink, Video

Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Luxury Italian Fashion House Opens in Palisades Village

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

Bottega Veneta among new tenets at Palisades Village Among new stores at Palisades are a high-end Italian fashion house, fragrance...

Mr. Teapot & Friends, 22 x 28 x 0.75 oil on canvas by Martha Meade. Source: marthameade.com.
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Artist Martha Meade to Lead Adult Painting Class at Palisades Library

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m.  Join Pacific Palisades-based artist Martha Meade for an adult painting class at the Palisades...
News, Video

Palisades Library Offering Special Programming in January

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Bottega Veneta Opens Store in Palisades Village* Palisades Library Offering Special Programming...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Rescued in Pacific Palisades

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Saturday rescue occurs near Temescal Ridge Trail LAFD crews rescued an injured woman who was hiking in Pacific Palisades over...
News, Real Estate, Video

Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 9th, 2023

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home * Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Photo: AMG Capital
News, Real Estate

Joe Russo Buys Palisades Mansion for $21 Million

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Ken Ungar-designed estate features six bedrooms, sitting on a 1.5 acre plot of land By Dolores Quintana Joe Russo, of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in the State

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR