Fatal Crash Shuts Down Westbound 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

The incident remains under investigation

A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning, prompting a nearly three-hour closure of all westbound lanes on the 10 Freeway in Santa Monica and affecting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway, reported KTLA.

The incident remains under investigation.

The fatal incident was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. near the Fourth Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

An unidentified pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, reported the outlet.

The crash prompted a SigAlert for the closure of all westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway. Initial hopes to reopen the freeway by around 4:30 a.m. were delayed, and it remained closed until approximately 5:15 a.m.

The investigation also led to a closure on Pacific Coast Highway at the California Incline. Once the SigAlert was canceled, all lanes on the 10 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway were reopened, and flares were removed from the roadway.