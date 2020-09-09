Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park
* How To Support Foster Youth College Freshmen
Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park: Palisades Today – September, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
September 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Toi Creel UCLA is searching for volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine The Lundquist Institute, in partnership with the National...
Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Free Rides on LA Metro?
September 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
Brush Fire Breaks out in Topanga
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire shuts down portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters continue to combat a brush fire that broke...
Ted Lieu Talks Voter Suppression, Homeless Veteran Housing in Conversation With Palisades Democratic Club
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Congressman Lieu answers question in virtual event By Toi Creel Recently the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club (PPDC) hosted Congressman Ted...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining: Palisades Today – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining * LA County Salons Resume Indoor
How Do You Brew?
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
Deaths of Puma and Mountain Lion Lessened by Birth of a Litter
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica Mountain rangers have announced the respective deaths of a mountain lion and bobcat due to rat poison. This...
Body of Man Who Died by Suicide Found in Santa Monica Mountains
September 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Rangers located body man who died by suicide Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains found...
