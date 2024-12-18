Fia Restaurant Honors Veterans with a Special Thanksgiving Lunch in Santa Monica

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Chef Scott Erickson, a Former U.S. Marine, Leads Fia’s Efforts to Give Back

This Thanksgiving, Fia Restaurant extended its commitment to the community by donating a special Thanksgiving lunch to The Veterans Collective and U.S. Vets, an organization dedicated to supporting America’s veterans.

We spoke to one of the veterans to find out more about her life on the VA Campus:

For Fia’s Executive Chef Scott Erickson, a former U.S. Marine, this initiative is deeply personal. Chef Erickson credits his military service with shaping his values of duty, camaraderie, and resilience—principles he carries into his culinary work. “Giving back to those who have served is not just an act of kindness; it’s a reflection of the bonds we share as a community,” said Erickson.

Another special surprise was the arrival of Santa and Mrs.Claus to greet and take photos with the veterans. 

This traditional Thanksgiving meal was prepared with Fia’s signature quality and care. “This is more than just a meal,” Erickson emphasized. “It’s a way to show our gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by our nation’s veterans.” By partnering with The Veterans Collective and U.S. Vets, Fia hopes to bring warmth and support to the community of veterans who have given so much.

Fia Restaurant invites others to join in honoring veterans this Thanksgiving by finding ways to give back and support those who have served. Together, the community can make the holiday season a meaningful time of appreciation and connection.

