Final Vote Set for Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

LA City Council to vote on bill that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles City Council Tuesday will vote again on a bill that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. 

The council voted 10-1 in favor of the ordinance earlier in July, with Councilman Mike Bonin dissenting. Since the vote was not unanimous, the ordinance requires a second vote. Last Wednesday, the motion was on the City Council agenda but the vote was moved to Tuesday, August 2. 

The ordinance amends section 41.18 of the Los Angeles Municipal Code, which bans sleeping, lying or obstructing certain areas of the public right of way. The places where the City code already prohibits sleeping include within two feet of fire hydrants, within 10 feet of a driveway and anywhere within a street. In addition, the current code bans sleeping within 500 feet of sensitive areas, including schools and daycare centers, but only if the Councilmember representing that area designates it. The law passed last Friday is a blanket ban on homeless encampments within 500 feet of all schools within the City of Los Angeles. 

Bonin–who represents much of the Westside–argued when the motion first came up for a vote that a ban would exasperate homelessness in the city. 

“Making it less visible doesn’t make it go away,” Bonin said during the meeting on July 1. “In some ways, we actually make it worse…By displacing people we actually disconnect people” 

Councilmember Paul Krekorian, however, argued that the ordinance would restore “sanity and civility” to the streets.  

“We need to move forward with common-sense solutions,” Krekorian said during the meeting. “We are not criminalizing homelessness at all with this change. We are taking actions necessary to restore some degree of sanity and civility to our streets, and at the very same time we are protecting the young people of this city.”

Public comment on the ordinance was mixed. 

“[It] will help reduce the risk that my students, their families and my colleagues face on a daily basis because of the criminal activity that has been happening,” a parent and school worker said during the meeting. 

Others, however, characterized it as a move intended to criminalize homelessness. 

“This isn’t about fixing homelessness, it’s about aesthetics,” an opponent said.

During the July 1 meeting, numerous opponents of the ordinance shouted from the audience as the Councilmembers spoke, bringing the meeting to a suspension while Council President Nury Martinez issued warnings, before ordering three people to be removed from the room. 

“You can protest all you want, but it doesn’t change the truth,” Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell said to the protestors. “The truth is the city is engaged in housing people. It is our focus.”

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center: Palisades Today – August 1st, 2022

August 1, 2022

Read more
August 1, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center* Family Of...
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council Candidate Statements

August 1, 2022

Read more
August 1, 2022

PPCC area and at-large elections 2022 candidate statements Read the candidate statements for the 11 candidates vying for seats on...
News, Real Estate, Video

Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.

August 1, 2022

Read more
August 1, 2022

A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen...

Photo: The Beverly Hills Estates.
News, Real Estate

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Buy $27 Million Estate Near Paul Revere

July 30, 2022

Read more
July 30, 2022

Duo buy 10,779 square foot Brentwood Park property By Dolores Quintana Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA (United Talent Agency) has...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Pacific Palisades Pierre Koenig-Designed Mansion on Market

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

$4.5 million price tag for property By Dolores Quintana The mansion designed by architect Pierre Koenig for Robert and Alice...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium,...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

RAND Study Highlights Flaws in New Mental Health Distress Hotline 988

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

Study found that out of a pool of 180 officials surveyed, only around 16 percent of survey respondents reported that...
News

Hike With a Cop in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

This Sunday, 9 a.m. at Will Rogers State Park The Los Angeles Police Department is hosting a “hike with a...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Palisades Auto Thief Arrested in Culver City Following Car-Jacking Spree

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

Suspect faces handful of charges following Wednesday arrest By Staff Writer Culver City police arrested a man this week wanted...

Photo: Facebook (@PizzanaLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brentwood Pizzeria Continues Rapid Expansion

July 27, 2022

Read more
July 27, 2022

Pizzana opening Silverlake location By Dolores Quintana Soon after opening a new location in the Valley, Pizzana is now opening...

Photo: cedars-sinai.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Cedars-Sinai Ranked #2 Hospital in Nation by U.S. News & World Report

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

In annual best hospitals analysis, Cedars also ranked nationally in 11 medical specialties and earned #1 overall ranking in California...

Photo: annenbergpetspace.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative Awards $60,000 to Local Shelters

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

19 California organizations will receive funding to improve dog and cat lifesaving in their communities California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative...

Participants from the first Girls Outside pilot initiative enjoying their first night of camping at the Circle X campground in the western Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: National Park Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

New National Park Service Program Introduces High School Girls to the Outdoors and Camping

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Los Angeles Unified School District will provide bus transportation from South Los Angeles and Valley schools A new National Park...

Barbara Bruderlin. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Interview With Malibu Chamber of Commerce CEO Barbara Bruderlin Following Merger With Palisades Chamber

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Malibu Chamber of Commerce CEO Barbara Bruderlin recently gave the Palisades News an interview via email regarding the recent merger...

Photo: Facebook (@losangelesva).
News

Whistleblower Physician Reinstated at West Los Angeles VA Hospital

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Dr. Robert Cameron gets his old job back, federal officials announce By Sam Catanzaro A whistleblower doctor who was pushed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR