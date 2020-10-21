Firefighters Make Quick Work Putting Out Topanga Brush Fire

Small brush fire reported Wednesday afternoon
By Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County firefighters made quick work putting out a small brush fire that broke out near Topanga Elementary School.
The fire–dubbed the School Fire–was reported around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 22075 Topanga School Road.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived a little before 1 p.m. to find a 1/4 acre fire burning light grass running uphill in medium fuel.
At 1:04 p.m. the department reported that forward progress of the fire had been stopped at a 1/2 acre.
By 1:07 the fire had been knocked down with units on scene to mop up.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available