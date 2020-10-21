Firefighters Make Quick Work Putting Out Topanga Brush Fire

Small brush fire reported Wednesday afternoon

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles County firefighters made quick work putting out a small brush fire that broke out near Topanga Elementary School.

The fire–dubbed the School Fire–was reported around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 22075 Topanga School Road.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived a little before 1 p.m. to find a 1/4 acre fire burning light grass running uphill in medium fuel.

At 1:04 p.m. the department reported that forward progress of the fire had been stopped at a 1/2 acre.

By 1:07 the fire had been knocked down with units on scene to mop up.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

