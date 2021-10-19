Fire Captain II Tommy Kitahata of Station 69 Awarded Firefighter Of The Year: Palisades Today – October 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Dog Park Updates From Parks and Recreation Task Force
* Fire Captain II Tommy Kitahata of Station 69 Awarded Firefighter Of The Year
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
15278 W Antioch Street in the Pacific Palisades. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Palisades Design Review Board Denies Proposed Business Opening

October 16, 2021

Read more
October 16, 2021

New location for The Hydration Room denied By Dolores Quintana A proposal submitted to the Palisades Design Review Board to...
Fire, News

Palisades RV Fire Under Investigation

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...
News

Santa Ana Wind Event Prompts Red Flag Warning

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Santa Ana wind event expected through Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro Peak wind gusts upwards of 45 mph and temperatures...

Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...
Dining, News

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...
News, Westside Wellness

Free Walk Up Flu Shot Clinic in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

October 13, 2021

Read more
October 13, 2021

A free drive thru and walk up flu shot clinic is coming to the Pacific Palisades this weekend. The event...

Palisades' sophomore Josh Russell (#28) and junior Ghamani Andrews (#27) in action at home versus University High School on October 8. Photo: Facebook (paliquarterbackclub).
News, Sports

Pali High Football’s Perfect Season Continues

October 13, 2021

Read more
October 13, 2021

Dolphins 7-0, ranked #3 in LA City Section By Chad Winthrop Coming off a resounding 55-0 victory, the undefeated Pali...
Life and Arts, Video

Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...

A Coco delivery robot along the bike path in Santa Monica. Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

Palisades Lutheran Church To Host First Annual Oktoberfest 5k Charity Run: Palisades Today – October 11, 2021

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Has Returned * Palisades Lutheran Church To...
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
Video, Westside Wellness

Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...

301 Ocean North apartment complex in Santa Monica. Photo: 301ocean.com.
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Apartments Sell for Over $50 Million

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by the Santa Monica Lookout, a mid-century apartment...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR