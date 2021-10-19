Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Dog Park Updates From Parks and Recreation Task Force
* Fire Captain II Tommy Kitahata of Station 69 Awarded Firefighter Of The Year
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Fire Captain II Tommy Kitahata of Station 69 Awarded Firefighter Of The Year: Palisades Today – October 18, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Palisades Design Review Board Denies Proposed Business Opening
October 16, 2021 Staff Writer
New location for The Hydration Room denied By Dolores Quintana A proposal submitted to the Palisades Design Review Board to...
Palisades RV Fire Under Investigation
October 15, 2021 Staff Writer
No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...
Santa Ana Wind Event Prompts Red Flag Warning
October 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Ana wind event expected through Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro Peak wind gusts upwards of 45 mph and temperatures...
LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud
October 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...
Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes
October 14, 2021 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...
Free Walk Up Flu Shot Clinic in Pacific Palisades This Weekend
October 13, 2021 Staff Writer
A free drive thru and walk up flu shot clinic is coming to the Pacific Palisades this weekend. The event...
Pali High Football’s Perfect Season Continues
October 13, 2021 Staff Writer
Dolphins 7-0, ranked #3 in LA City Section By Chad Winthrop Coming off a resounding 55-0 victory, the undefeated Pali...
Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...
An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery
October 12, 2021 Staff Writer
Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
Palisades Lutheran Church To Host First Annual Oktoberfest 5k Charity Run: Palisades Today – October 11, 2021
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Has Returned * Palisades Lutheran Church To...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA
On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Mid-Century Apartments Sell for Over $50 Million
October 9, 2021 Staff Writer
Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by the Santa Monica Lookout, a mid-century apartment...
LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals
October 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Fire Captain II Tommy Kitahata of Station 69 Awarded Firefighter Of The Year: Palisades Today – October 18, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dog Park Updates From Parks and Recreation Task Force * Fire...Read more
POPULAR
Santa Ana Wind Event Prompts Red Flag Warning
Santa Ana wind event expected through Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro Peak wind gusts upwards of 45 mph and temperatures...Read more