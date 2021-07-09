Firefighters Battle Heavy Palisades Home Fire

A house fire burns Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Citizen App.

LAFD put out fire early Thursday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

Firefighters put out a heavy house fire that broke out in Pacific Palisades early Thursday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the blaze was reported at 3:49 a.m. at 766 Paseo Miramar.

Firefighters arrived to find a 2,200 square foot, one-story, single-family hillside home with heavy fire showing with the occupants evacuated and with partial collapse.

“78 firefighters extinguished the fire in one hour and 43 minutes. There remain a few small pockets of fire crews continue to address,” the LAFD said.

There were no injuries reported. The Cause and monetary loss are still being determined.

There are no further details

in Fire, News
Related Posts
FIlm, News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
News, Video

Tree Trimming This Week for Palisades Business District: Palisades Today – July 6, 2021

July 7, 2021

Read more
July 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Tree Trimming This Week for Palisades Business District * Private Malibu...
News

Senator Ben Allen to Appear at Upcoming PPCC Meeting

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

July 8, 6-7:30 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro State Senator Ben Allen is slated as a special guest speaker for the...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

July 2, 2021

Read more
July 2, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

Palisades Fourth of July Parade, Fireworks Are Back This Weekend

July 2, 2021

Read more
July 2, 2021

Parade, fireworks, fighter plan flyover this Sunday By Sam Caatanzaro The Palisades Fourth of July Parade and fireworks show are...

The Palisades Fire burns on the weekend of May 15-16. LAFD Photo/ Harry Garvin.
Homeless, News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week By Sam Catanzaro “Fires from homeless encampments are threatening our local...
News

Pacific Palisades Passport Fair This Week

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

July 2 and 3 at Palisades Post Office By Chad Winthrop A passport fair is coming to the Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts: Palisades Today – June 28, 2021

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts * Councilman...
News

Residents Believe Homeless Couple Started Recent Pacific Palisades Mobile Home Park Fire

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

June 15 fire breaks out Bowl Mobile Home Park By Toi Creel A homeless couple is accused being the cause...
News, Video

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Investigation Underway After Unoccupied Boat Washes Ashore Near Malibu Pier

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

Panga boat washes ashore Monday morning By Chad Winthrop An investigation is underway after an unoccupied panga boat was found...
News, Video

Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway *...

A rendering of the restaurant that will replace Gladstones, designed by Frank Gehry and operated by Wolfgang Puck. Photos: Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. s
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Gladstones Redevelopment

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Update on Gladstones on upcoming PPCC agenda By Sam Catanzaro The upcoming Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meeting will include...
News, Politics

Recall Papers Served to Councilmember Mike Bonin

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

Bonin serve recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR