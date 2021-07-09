Firefighters Battle Heavy Palisades Home Fire

LAFD put out fire early Thursday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

Firefighters put out a heavy house fire that broke out in Pacific Palisades early Thursday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the blaze was reported at 3:49 a.m. at 766 Paseo Miramar.

Firefighters arrived to find a 2,200 square foot, one-story, single-family hillside home with heavy fire showing with the occupants evacuated and with partial collapse.

“78 firefighters extinguished the fire in one hour and 43 minutes. There remain a few small pockets of fire crews continue to address,” the LAFD said.

There were no injuries reported. The Cause and monetary loss are still being determined.

There are no further details