First “Greenwave Fair” Coming to Malibu Farmers Market

Guided Walking Tours of Legacy Park to Scout Local Birds and Wildlife Included

By Zach Armstrong

Activities and education will be offered at the upcoming Malibu Farmers Market from a dozen organizations helping protect local watershed’s beaches, creeks, aquatic & land habitat, and cultural history.

Recreational booths, displays, family activities, bird walks, nature journaling and more will be offered by participating organizations present at the event. Throughout the day there will also be “Audubon Society Walking Tours” where participants will take a guided walking tour of Legacy Park and nearby destinations to scout local birds and wildlife.

The market will take place at 23500 Civic Center Way.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/malibu-farmers-market-presents-the-first-annual-greenwave-fair-tickets-714147192477?aff=oddtdtcreator.