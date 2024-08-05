Five L.A. City Council Opposes Kroger-Albertsons Merger, Citing Community Impact

Photo: United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770

Council Members Warn of Potential Store Closures, Job Losses, and Higher Prices

Five Los Angeles City Council members introduced a resolution Friday opposing the proposed $24.6 billion merger between Kroger Co. and Albertsons. The merger could lead to the sale of 14 Los Angeles supermarkets to C&S Wholesale Grocers, leaving their future uncertain.

“We’re sending a clear message to our federal leaders that the City of Los Angeles is unequivocally opposed to the Kroger-Albertsons merger,” said Councilwoman Traci Park, one of the resolution’s signatories. “We can’t risk losing community-serving assets that provide pathways into middle-class jobs with union wages and good benefits.” 

Councilmember Park also posted a video to her Facebook page in her weekly “Legislative Minute” thanking local residents who came to support the motion and protect the “Little Vons” in Westchester. 

In February 2024, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger, alleging it would reduce competition, resulting in higher prices and lower quality for essential household items and threatening the livelihoods of grocery workers.

“The merger between Kroger and Albertsons is bad for our consumers, our communities, and our workers. The City must do what we can to protect our most vulnerable and stop this plan from happening,” stated Councilmember Heather Hutt.

Councilmember John Lee highlighted the potential impact on local communities, saying, “The proposed merger threatens the existence of stores our communities rely on to feed their families. It threatens the livelihood of thousands of workers and their families and the health of our neighborhoods. Healthy competition leads to better customer prices and better wages for workers. This merger will fail at both.”

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez expressed his concerns, stating, “We will not tolerate a plan that will result in fewer choices, higher prices, and lower wages.”

Councilmember Tim McOsker added, “We can’t stand still as large national companies make decisions based on their bottom lines that harm our neighborhoods, our constituents, and our families. The prospective Kroger-Albertsons merger is detrimental to our communities and our local workforce—both today and in the future. It is crucial for the City of Los Angeles to stand strong in our legislative policy to oppose this merger and prevent the erosion of good jobs and neighborhood-serving stores.”

Monique Hightower, a store clerk and member of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770, which represents thousands of grocery workers in Southern California and has actively opposed the merger, emphasized the severe consequences for employees and customers. “If Kroger and Albertsons were allowed to become one big company, it would result in store closures, food and pharmacy deserts, layoffs, and higher prices, especially since the company’s plan to divest 579 stores, including my Albertsons store, to C&S Wholesale Grocers. The potential closure of our stores would be disastrous for employees like me, who rely on our jobs to support our families, and customers who depend on us for their daily necessities,” she said.

The resolution, introduced by Councilmembers Traci Park, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Heather Hutt, John Lee, Hugo Soto-Martinez, and Tim McOsker, has been referred to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee for further consideration.

in News
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

The Laurel Opens in Santa Monica, Providing Housing for the Formerly Homeless

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Designed by KFA  Architecture, the Laurel Features Wood-Frame Construction and Rises Four Stories The city of Santa Monica has welcomed...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Embury Street Home Burglarized Twice in Seven Hours: Report

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

The Homeowners Believe Both Incidents Involved the Same Group of Three Suspects An investigation is underway after a home on...
News

Ballet’s Revival: Adults Embracing the Barre

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Seventy Westside Dancers Perform in Adult Summer Showcase Saturday Aug. 3 in Santa Monica In a world where adults are...
News

Santa Monica Homeopathic Pharmacy Continues Decades-Long Legacy

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Rise in Illnesses Causes More People to Seek Alternative Medicine By Susan Payne One of the oldest family-owned pharmacies, or...
News

In Your Time of Need, Woodlawn Cemetery is Available

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

By Susan Payne  For over 125 years, Woodlawn Cemetery, Mausoleum & Mortuary, wholly owned and operated by the city of...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Measles Case Confirmed in Los Angeles County

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Symptoms of Measles Include High Fever, Cough, Runny Nose, Red and Watery Eyes, Tiny White Spots Inside the Mouth The...

Photo: GoFundMe via Lindsay Green
Hard, News

Fundraiser Launched to Help Disabled Veteran Recover Stolen Vehicle

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

The Fundraiser Seeks to Raise Enough Money to Purchase a Used Car and a New Mobilized Scooter A fundraiser has...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California Rent Control Update: New Cap on Rent Increases Takes Effect

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

AB 1482 Sets New Limits on Rent Hikes Starting on August 1 The California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, known...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Upbeat

Dr. Adam Almeida Named New Principal of Malibu High School

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

With Over 25 Years of Experience in Education, Almeida Has Held Various Roles The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board...

Photo: Instagram: @handhbagels
Dining, News

Bagel Shop Seen in ‘Seinfeld’ Set for West Coast Debut on L.A.’s Westside

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

The NY Bagel Shop Chain Is One of Several Promising Dining Spots Setting up Shop Along Montana Avenue By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken Unveil Fresh Dinner and Happy Hour Offerings at Socalo

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

Flavorful and Affordable Happy Hour Options with Tasty New Dinner Menu Items Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken...

Photo: Instagram: @villaaurora
News, Upbeat

Villa Aurora to Host Meet the Artists Reception

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

The Event Will Introduce the Current Artists-In-Residence to the American Audience, Offering Insights Into Their Work and Upcoming Projects Villa...
Hard, News

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Westbound 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

The incident remains under investigation A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning, prompting a nearly three-hour closure...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Swimming Warning Issued For 12 Los Angeles County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Such Warnings Have Been Issued Every Week in the Month of July  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...
News

The Sandwich Generation: Caring For Your Family and Your Parents

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Safeguard your parents’ independence and choose Safely Home Again Institutional care can be expensive. While that is an option for...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR