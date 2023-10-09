“Flight House” Designed by William Hefner Lists for $24M

Amenities Include a Three-Story Elevator, a Fully Insulated Safe Room, a Theater, a Gym and Zen Gardens

Titled as the “Flight House” and designed by renowned architect William Hefner, this Palisadian estate with a harmonious connection to the earth’s fundamental elements is on the market for $23.9 million.

Large metal-framed glass walls, juxtaposed with sleek concrete elements and lush greenery, create a visually stunning experience. The foyer has an illuminated accent wall featuring varied vertical lines. Overhead, glass globes cast a warm and inviting glow. Soft floor tiles emulate the wood grain, leading to a minimalist glass-sided staircase. The powder room provides a play of light against textured walls.

The living room centers around an understated fireplace, flanked by plush built-in seating and clerestory windows that flood the space with natural light. To the left, a strategically placed wet bar offers ample space for entertaining. Nearby, a temperature-controlled wine enclosure defines the open-concept formal dining area and separates it from the state-of-the-art kitchen.

The primary suite features partial ocean views, a vaulted ceiling, a sitting area, a fireplace, and architecturally significant clerestory windows that bathe the space in natural light. The primary bathroom offers dual floating vanities, a spa-inspired shower, and a dressing room that rivals high-end department stores. Secondary bedrooms also embrace an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, each with private patios, and an additional front balcony enhances the upstairs guest bedroom.

Notable amenities include a three-story elevator, a fully insulated safe room, a theater, a gym, an office, zen gardens, and a studio/guest house. The secluded rear yard features a pool with an infinity waterfall edge, a sun-drenched deck, a built-in barbecue, and ample green space for recreation.

The property is located at 814 Toulon Drive and is listed by Sally Forster Jones of Compass. For more information about the listing, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/814-toulon-drive-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/918116840410926737/.