Flour Pizzeria & Cafe to Bring Brooklyn-Style Pizza to Brentwood This Week

Photo: Official

Family-Owned Favorite from the Palisades to Open on San Vicente 

Flour Pizzeria & Cafe, a restaurant from Pacific Palisades run by a local family, will open a new location in Brentwood on Saturday, February 15. The original pizzeria was located at the Shops at Via De La Paz in the Palisades, and for obvious reasons, they can no longer do business there. The restaurant did deliver to Brentwood so they do have a connection to the neighborhood so it makes sense that they would open a new pizzeria here.

The new location is next to the Frame Store at 11684 San Vicente Boulevard.

The New York-style pizzeria opened every day at 7:00 a.m., and in addition to the Brooklyn pizza, they also serve salads, sandwiches, coffee and pastries. 

Robert Flutie, one of the founders, announced on Instagram that the pizzeria would be open on Friday, February 14, and as a gesture for how much they miss the people of Pacific Palisades, they would be doing a giveaway to Palasadians and first responders on Valentine’s Day. He said, “We LOVE our Palisades Community, Friends, Neighbors, Fire Department, First Responders, and Law Enforcement!   We miss all of our wonderful friends and customers! 

As a token of our support for those affected by the LA Wildfires, we are offering free pizza pies to Palisades residents.” 

The form cautions that they might not be able to fulfill all of the orders on the 14th but will do their best to accommodate those orders in the following days as the pizzeria opens to the public.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Tai Chain to Donate Santa Monica Grand Opening Proceeds to Wildfire-Affected Restaurants

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The restaurant’s U.S. presence began in Arcadia, Calif., in 2000, and has since expanded to 17 locations  Din Tai Fung,...
News

Santa Monica Hotel Event Space Offers Affordability, Accessibility

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Elevate Your Events with Versatile Venues and Exceptional Service Coastal stays and eclectic event spaces don’t have to be expensive....

Photo: 2025 Southern California Wildfire Response
Hard, News

New Map Tracks Palisades Cleanup Progress, Identifies Phase 1 and Phase 2 Areas

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

New interactive map helps residents track debris removal progress as officials emphasize unprecedented cleanup speed A newly released interactive map...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows Students Bring a 50-Foot Dragon to Life Through Art and Teamwork

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...

Photo: Google
Hard, News

Man Sues Famous Marina del Rey Bar for Alleged Assault

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages By Zach Armstrong A patron has sued Brennan’s Pub in Marina del...

Photo: YouTube: County of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Phase 2 Debris Removal Underway in Palisades, Officials Tout Historic Recovery Speed

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal...

Photo: GoFundMe: Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves
Hard, News

One of Palisades’ First Black Homeowners Seeks Support After Fire Destroys Home

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman...
News, Video

 (Video) Beaten Dead Body Found on Santa Monica Shore

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene. pic.twitter.com/7lIkEpwvRa — Palisades News...
News, Real Estate

How Much Have Palisades Property Values Slipped After the Fire?

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

Property prices drop as sellers and buyers remain at odds in post-fire market Property values in Pacific Palisades have taken...

Photo: CALFire
News, Upbeat

Worker Relief Fund Launched for Those Impacted by Palisades Fire

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

In addition to direct relief, the county is seeking donations for the fund Los Angeles County has launched the LA...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Beach Church Goes on Market for $9.75M

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

The property also includes seven bathrooms, one of which has a shower, and is equipped with security cameras A 0.34-acre...

Photo: Palisades Symphony
News, Upbeat

Palisades Symphony to Host Benefit Concert to Support Displaced Musicians

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

Several members of the Palisades Symphony lost their homes in the fires, making this concert a deeply personal effort The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Burned Palisades Lot Sells for Nearly $1M: REPORT

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

Aerial images show the property was among several homes in the neighborhood destroyed by the fire A vacant lot in...
News

What about are you protected from future wildfires?

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent wildfires and Santa Ana windstorms in Southern California. We...
News

Shore Hotel Remains Sustainability Leader

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

By Susan Payne On track to open its new coastal-inspired restaurant, Shore Hotel has excited new offerings and initiatives this...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR