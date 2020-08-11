Flurry of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

With summer in full swing and people frequenting popular Pacific Palisades beach and hiking destinations, car break-ins are occurring often at these places.

Stolen Vehicle

600 Hightree Rd, btwn 8/1/20 at 8 PM and 8/2/20 at 7:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street using keys left in the vehicle.

500 Bienveneda, btwn 8/4/20 at 4:30 PM and 8/5/20 at 10:45 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street using keys left in the vehicle.

Burglary

100 Adelaide Dr, btwn 8/2/20 at 11 PM and 8/3/20 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s unlocked home and took a television and money.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

17300 Tramonto, 8/1/20 btwn 2:30 AM and 3 AM. The suspects (#1 male white, wearing a motorcycle helmet, #2 female white, wearing a motorcycle helmet) smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a phone and glasses.

800 Latimer, 7/21/20 btwn 4 AM and 5 AM. The suspects entered victim’s unlocked vehicle and took sunglasses and the vehicle key.

500 Los Liones, 8/4/20 btwn 8 AM and 9:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle trunk and took a bag.

600 San Lorenzo, btwn 8/3/20 at 5 PM and 8/4/20 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took coins.
1100 Hartzell, btwn 8/4/20 at 4 PM and 8/5/20 at 11 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took knives and a camera.

Entrada/Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 8/5/20 at 7 AM and 8/6/20 at 12:30 PM. The suspect vandalized victim’s vehicle and took a tire.

Theft

15300 Sunset, 8/4/20 btwn 1:30 PM and 1:45 PM. The suspect’s (#1 female black, brown hair brown eyes, 5’4″ 110/120 lb, 15/17 years, #2 female black, brown hair brown eyes, 130/140 lb, 25/30 years) approached witness (victim’s 14 year old daughter) asking for help cashing a check because the bank teller was “being racist.” The suspects tricked witness into using victim’s bank funds to cash the suspects check.

Trespass

600 E Rustic Rd, 8/3/20 at 10:57 PM. A 31 year old male was arrested for trespass after entering victim’s home without permission.

