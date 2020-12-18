Flurry of Home Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a home break-in in which suspects pried open a door and took jewelry, an iPad, and a watch.

Burglary

1400 block of Brinkley, 12/7/20 btwn 2:20 PM and 3:49 PM. The suspects (#1-2 male Hispanic, 30/40 years) pried open a door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry, an iPad, and a watch. The suspects fled in a black 4 door Lexus.

16900 block of Bollinger, 12/11/20 at 12:41 PM. The suspects (male Hispanic, brown hair, 6′ 190 lb, 40 years, #2 female Hispanic, black hair, 5’4″ 150 lb, 35/40 years) pried open a door to enter victim’s home and took clothing. The suspects fled in a red Chevy pickup truck.

200 block of Entrada. btwn 12/10/20 4:40 PM and 12/11/20 at 7 AM. The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s office and took tools.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

500 block of Los Liones, 12/5/20 btwn 10:45 AM and 12:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

800 block of Temescal Canyon, 12/7/20 btwn 12 PM and 1:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took money and a purse.

Theft

1300 block of Lachman Ln, 12/8/20 btwn 6:30 AM and 6:40 AM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, bald, 5’10” 150 lb, 30 years, #2 male) took a package from victim’s front porch.

1000 block of Swarthmore, 12/10/20 at 6:30 PM. The suspect (male Asian, black/gray hair, 5’2″ 140 lb, 60 years) entered victim’s business, took clothing, and exited without paying. The suspect fled in a dark gray Land Rover SUV.

1200 block of Monument, 12/10/20 btwn 10:30 AM and 1:40 PM. The suspect, pretending to be victim’s boss, tricked victim into buying gift cards and sending the suspect the card pins.

DUI

Sunset/Bienveneda, 12/11/20 at 6:21 PM. A 50-year-old female was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.