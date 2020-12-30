Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location

By Kerry Slater

A dumpling restaurant recently opened in downtown Santa Monica–its third Westside location–bringing simple yet flavorful Chinese food to the table.

This fall, Dan Modern Chinese opened in downtown Santa Monica at 1403 2nd Street. The restaurant–which also has locations in Sawtelle, Playa Vista and Pasadena–replaced short-lived ramen spot Ippudo that closed over the summer.

“Dan Modern Chinese is a modern take on traditional Chinese cuisine, featuring hand-made dumplings and noodles, wok-fried rice, vegetables and other delicious delicacies,” the restaurant’s website reads. “Here is a finesse to each dish on the menu which comes from the techniques used to prepare our food, and also the use of fewer ingredients, letting the food speak for itself. Dishes are flavorful and clean.”

Does Dan Modern Chinese’s self-assessment hold up to scrutiny? For the most part, yes, though like many restaurants amid the pandemic, the delivery process slightly hampers the final product.

I ordered for lunch two types of dumplings: pork xiao long bao (soup) and chicken steamed, each order containing five dumplings. The soup dumplings were by far the superior dish.

The rich and savory broth of the soup dumplings immediately filled my palate after biting into the delicate bao. There was just the perfect amount of ground pork inside the dumpling–enough to add texture while letting the soul-warming broth shine. Even though these dumplings were not piping hot upon arrival, they still travel well due to the thin dough (doesn’t get chewy) and just overall deliciousness.

The steamed chicken dumplings did not hold up during the delivery as well. The dough was thicker than the xiao long bao and without the added moisture of the broth, the steamed dumpling became a bit tough after the 15-20 minutes travel time. The chicken itself–also ground–was very delicious: lightly seasoned with spices I could not figure out. If these buns were fresh out of the steamer, they would be phenomenal, but that will have to wait a few months until in-person dining returns.

The baby bok cho was top-notch, almost as good as the soup dumplings. Cooked with a simple sauce similar to the soup dumplings and ample garlic, this is a dark leafy green that even vegetable-averse-kids may enjoy. In addition, there were a few cloves of caramelized roasted garlic, adding a memorable crunch of umami.

One of the highlights came at the very end of the meal: slurping up the remaining broth from the steamed dumplings and the bok choy. Even though it had become lukewarm, its soul-warming properties remained; a few sips of pure, flavor-packed comfort food.

The total bill was just under $30, pricey, but it could have easily fed two people for lunch. After six dumplings and a healthy serving of bok choy, I was full and have enough leftovers for lunch tomorrow. While there are cheaper options for Chinese food on the Westside, the quality and simple yet bold flavors of Dan Modern Chinese make it worth checking out when in the mood for dumplings.

Value: 6.5/10
Taste: 8/10
Quality: 8/10
———————-
Overall: 7.5/10

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Crime, News, Video

Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...

The 15300 block of Antioch where burglars made off with a business's cash register recently. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Cash Register Stolen From Palisades Businesses, Burglar Enters Occupied Home

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the attempted...

The California Red-Legged Frog. Photos: NPS.
News

Storm May Help With Re-Introduction of California Red-Legged Frog

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

Santa Monica Mountains biologists attempting to re-introduce the California red-legged frog By Chad Winthrop It’s been a challenging two years...
News, Video

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

Read more
December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....

Chili cheeseburger simplicity at Big Tomy's. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...

Outdoor patio dining at The Rose. Photo: The Rose (Facebook).
Dining, News

Local Council Calls for Outdoor Dining as Longtime Westside Restaurant Temporarily Closes

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...

The area near Sullivan Fire Road where a mountain biker was rescued over the weekend. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Mountain Biker Taken to Hospital in Critical Condition After Fall

December 22, 2020

Read more
December 22, 2020

LAFD rescue mountain biker over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker was taken to a hospital in critical condition...
News, Video

Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020

December 22, 2020

Read more
December 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award * Places of Worship...
Local Business Spotlight, News

The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
News, Real Estate

Malibu Adopts Short-Term Rental Ordinance

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

The City of Malibu recently adopted a new short-term rental ordinance. During the Malibu City Council meeting on November 23,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
News, Real Estate, Video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Crime, News

Flurry of Home Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a home break-in in which suspects...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR