Food Trucks and More Coming to Canoga Park Block Party

The street becomes a bustling showcase featuring 50+ vendors

Canoga Park, among the oldest San Fernando Valley communities, will hold its regular block party Jan. 16 as it unites local small business owners and artisans in a monthly celebration.

This vibrant event transforms the street into a bustling showcase featuring 50+ vendors offering diverse products, services, music, classic cars, delectable food, and entertainment. Categories include baked goods, clothing, crystals, jewelry, plants, skincare, food trucks, artisan items and classic cars.

The event location is 7248 Owensmouth Avenue, Canoga Park, positioned between Sherman Way and Wyandotte. For more information, go to https://www.myvalleypass.com/canoga-park-block-party.