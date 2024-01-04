Food Trucks and More Coming to Canoga Park Block Party

Photo: Getty Images

The street becomes a bustling showcase featuring 50+ vendors

Canoga Park, among the oldest San Fernando Valley communities, will hold its regular block party Jan. 16 as it unites local small business owners and artisans in a monthly celebration.

This vibrant event transforms the street into a bustling showcase featuring 50+ vendors offering diverse products, services, music, classic cars, delectable food, and entertainment. Categories include baked goods, clothing, crystals, jewelry, plants, skincare, food trucks, artisan items and classic cars. 

The event location is 7248 Owensmouth Avenue, Canoga Park, positioned between Sherman Way and Wyandotte. For more information, go to https://www.myvalleypass.com/canoga-park-block-party.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: N/A
Dining, News

These Are the Food Vendors Set Up at the Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

This is the selection of multicultural vendors at the weekly event. Starting in 1977, the Mar Vista Farmers Market offers...
Dining, Video

(Video) Bakery by Food Network Judge to Open Retail Space on Wilshire

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

The Shop Will Replace the Former Space of Vanilla Bake Shop @palisadesnews A Food Network judge is set to open...
News, Video

(Video) Non-Electric Carousel by Local Artist Tells the Story of Venice

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

The “Venice Flying Carousel” by Robin Murez is the latest in her series. @palisadesnews This non-electric, handcrafted carousel tells the...

Photo: PPTFH
Hard, News

Pali Homeless Task Force Names New Co-Presidents

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

Their Goal is to Expand the Volunteer Response Team By Zach Armstrong  The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness announced...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Closes Permanently

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

Beloved Local Bakery Is No More After 35 Years  By Dolores Quintana Breaking news: Iconic bakery Sweet Lady Jane has...

Photo: bG Gallery
Hard, News

Gen. X Forever Closing Party Coming to Santa Monica

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

A group exhibition featuring artworks by Gen X artists, including the second solo show by Douglas Alvarez.  bG Gallery presents...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Knitting and Crochet Coming to Pali Library

January 1, 2024

Read more
January 1, 2024

This event offers a space for knitters to convene, showcase their creations The Palisades Library is hosting the Palisades Knitting...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Italian Café Set for Santa Monica Debut

December 28, 2023

Read more
December 28, 2023

Offerings of Popbar Gelato and Sorbet on a Stick are Anticipated According to a report by What Now Los Angeles,...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Examiner Identifies Man From Fatal PCH Crash

December 28, 2023

Read more
December 28, 2023

The incident occurred within the 33400 block of PCH The County Medical Examiner’s office disclosed the identity of a motorcyclist...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Attack on Christmas Eve Leads to Attempted Homicide Arrest

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

The Victim Remained Conscious and Provided Details About the Assailant, a Person Known to Him On Christmas Eve around 11:26...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Firm Behind Palisades Patrol Gets License Suspension for Violations

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

The Company Allegedly Took Actions Which Could’ve Mistook it for Law Enforcement By Zach Armstrong Gates Security, a West Coast...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Kanye West’s Unfinished Malibu Beach House Hits Market at $53M

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

West Intended to Remove Windows and Electricity, Aiming to Transform the Space Into a “Bomb Shelter” Kanye West, also known...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Annual Polar Bear Plunge Coming to Annenberg Community Beach House

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

Attendees Can Opt to Merely Dip Their Toes, Take a Brisk Plunge, or Venture for a 300-Yard Swim Around the...
News, Video

Shopping for the Little Ones? Santa Monica Place has you Covered!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

When shopping for the little ones, you have to go where you can get everytyhing you need in one place...
News, Video

Beach Belles at SM Place this Weekend! Free Holiday Entertainment for All!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

Beach Belles Come to SM Place 12/22, 12/23, and 12/24 to help Dance your Soul into the Holiday season! @palisadesnews...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR