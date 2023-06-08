Food Trucks to Accompany Elvis Movie Screening

The Over Two-Hour Long Movie Pictures the Life of Music Icon Elvis

By Zach Armstrong

A series of food trucks from Angelenos Wood Fire Pizza, District Burger, Flamin Hot Chicken, Seoulmates and more are set to accompany a screening of Elvis by Street Food Cinema at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The event will take place June 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The over two-hour long movie pictures the life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from childhood to becoming a star while handling a complex relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker. The event will take place at 1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd in Pacific Palisades.

General admission is $27, children general admission (Ages 6-12) is $15 while tickets for the reserved section is $32. For more information, go to https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/event/2023/06/10/street-food-cinema-elvis.