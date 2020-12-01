Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70
* George Gascon Can Not Fire LA Prosecutors Protected by Civil Service
Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70: Palisades Today – November, 30, 2020
Using Wildfire Modeling to Make Insurance More Affordable?
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
California Insurance Commissioner holding public meeting December 10 By Chad Winthrop The California Insurance Commissioner will hold a meeting to...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
December 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Pacific Palisades Security Guard Uses Unnecessary Force on a Homeless Man
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles police still searching for suspect By Sam Catanzaro Police say a private security guard used unnecessary force on...
Palisades Stakeholders Object to Possibility of Digital Bus Shelter Signs
November 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council and Palisades PRIDE send joint letter in opposition to proposal By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades stakeholders...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining
“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...
Local Steakhouse Named Best in LA
Acclaimed Brentwood steakhouse Baltaire wins 2020 honor By Kerry Slater An acclaimed local steakhouse has won the Best of Los...
Topanga House Goes up in Flames
Tuesday morning dryer fire put out by LA County firefighters By Sam Catanzaro A Topanga house went up in flames...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open: Palisades Today – November, 23, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open * Homicides Reach...
Missing Man Last Seen in Pacific Palisades
November 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD says man Michael St. Jean last seen on September 27 in Pacific Palisades By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles police...
Passenger Parked in Pacific Palisades Dies After Traffic Collision
November 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Three-car crash occurs over the weekend in Pacific Palisades By Sam Catanzaro A man died after the car he was...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
