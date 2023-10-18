Former City Councilmember Signing Copies of New Memoir in Palisades

He Spared With LAPD’s Excessive Force and Spying, Spearheaded an Effort to Ban Local Taxes Funding the 1984 Olympics

By Zach Armstrong

Former County Supervisor and City Councilmember Zev Yaroslavsky will sign copies of his new memoir “Zev’s Los Angeles” at a private Pacific Palisades home on Sunday Oct. 22.

Yaroslavsky, the son of Ukrainian Jews who immigrated in the early 1920s, was a social activist who fought to liberate Soviet Jews before becoming a preeminent elected official of Southern California. As described in an event post, he spared with LAPD’s excessive force and spying, spearheaded an effort to ban local taxes funding the 1984 Olympics, worked with President Bill Clinton to avoid county bankruptcy, helped save the Santa Monica Mountains from development from real estate interests, among other accomplishments.

“A compelling history of our city’s last half century, as conveyed through the life of one of our most impactful leaders” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of the book, according to the event post.

The event is put together by Pacific Palisades Democratic Club. For more information, go to https://www.palisadesdemclub.org/zev_yaroslavsky_book_signing or email info@palisadesdemclub.org.