Former Dodgers Pitcher Puts Palisades Estate on Market

The Property Is One Block Away From Asilomar in El Medio Bluffs

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Darren Dreifort has put his impressive estate in Pacific Palisades on the market for $8.5 million, Gillett News reported.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is a three-level residence, situated just one block away from Asilomar in El Medio Bluffs, offers ocean and mountain views from its expansive rooftop deck. The spacious backyard boasts a fitness pool/spa, basketball hoop, and ample space for hosting guests.

Inside the 7,698-square-foot house, one can find beautiful hardwood floors, an abundance of natural light, a fireplace, a fitness studio, and a game room. The listing agent is Adam Jaret, according to Gillett.