Former Dodgers Pitcher Puts Palisades Estate on Market

Photo: Instagram: @randommlbstars

The Property Is One Block Away From Asilomar in El Medio Bluffs

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Darren Dreifort has put his impressive estate in Pacific Palisades on the market for $8.5 million, Gillett News reported.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is a three-level residence, situated just one block away from Asilomar in El Medio Bluffs, offers ocean and mountain views from its expansive rooftop deck. The spacious backyard boasts a fitness pool/spa, basketball hoop, and ample space for hosting guests.

Inside the 7,698-square-foot house, one can find beautiful hardwood floors, an abundance of natural light, a fireplace, a fitness studio, and a game room. The listing agent is Adam Jaret, according to Gillett.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Look Inside This $2.5M Palisades Home Now on the Market

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

The three-bedroom home, at 16857 W Sunset Blvd, is listed by Michelle Bolotin of Compass. @palisadesnews This $2.5 million home...

Photo: MLS.com/Instagram: @mattbellamy
News, Real Estate

Muse Lead Singer Puts Malibu Mansion on Market for Nearly $6M

August 6, 2023

Read more
August 6, 2023

The 3,685-Square-Foot Property Was Purchased by Matt Bellamy in 2016 By Zach Armstrong Matt Bellamy, lead singer and frontman of...
News, Video

(Video) Three Hikers Airlifted From Pacific Palisades in Under Four Months

August 4, 2023

Read more
August 4, 2023

Since late April, three people have been airlifted by LAFD from Pacific Palisades trails. @palisadesnews Three hikers airlifted from Palisades...

Photo: Instagram: @sir_tanky2023
News

Identity of the Man Found In Malibu Lagoon Has Been Released

August 4, 2023

Read more
August 4, 2023

Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner  By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Networking Breakfast Coming to Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Breakfast Menu Includes Items Such as the All American Breakfast Burrito and the Cross Fit Breakfast Bowl. Join the Connections...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Monte Rio Wine Dinner” Coming to Palisades Village

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

The Evening Will Include Four Courses Paired With Nine Wines By Zach Armstrong Porta Via Palisades will be hosting its...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

K Bakery Hosting Palisades Woman’s Club Coffee Meetings

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

The Club Is Having “Coffee and Conversations”, Otherwise Known as Kaffeeklatsch By Zach Armstrong The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club will...
News, Video

(Video) Picnic Tables at Will Rogers Park

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

Multiple picnic tables provided at Will Rogers Park. @palisadesnews Multiple picnic tables are provided at Will Rogers State Park #picnic...
News

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Hosts Sixth Sense in Beverly Hills

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

By Susan Payne This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to...
News, Video

(Video) New Plays Coming to Pierson Playhouse

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Two new plays are coming in 2023 to Pierson Playhouse @palisadesnews These plays are coming to Pierson Playhouse #palisades #pacificpalisades...

Photo: Traci Park
News

Over 1,000 Feet of RV Camps Cleared Along Jefferson Blvd, Traci Park Says

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

The Jefferson Trail Rehabilitation Project Aims to Restore the Ballona Wetlands By Zach Armstrong Traci Park and her team announced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Workers At Malibu Lagoon State Beach Discover 55 Gallon Barrel Containing A Body

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Authorities Investigate Mysterious Incident as High Tide Raises Questions  By Dolores Quintana  The beach at the 23200 block of Pacific...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Thornton Abell-Designed Home on Market for $12M

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Amenities Include a Full Gym, Private Screening Room and Office Architect Thornton M. Abell’s 1957 Mid-Century home features an open-air...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$4M Palisades Home Close to Pacific Ocean, Getty Villa

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Wood Floors, Arched Windows and a Skylight Contribute to the Allure This $3.99 million property at 181 South Surfview Dr...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Forbes Describes Malibu Home as Possibly the “Most Sustainable In California”

July 30, 2023

Read more
July 30, 2023

It Is the Second Home in a Series From a California-Based Development Firm By Zach Armstrong A Malibu estate has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR