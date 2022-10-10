Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* Architect William Carlton Jarrett Home Has Hit Market For The First Time In 50 Years
* Former Home of Howie Mandel Listed for $21.5M
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
Host – @juliet.lemar
Former Home of Howie Mandel Listed for $21.5M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 10th 2022
City Council Plans Safety Upgrades for Intersections Along Wilshire blvd
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Los Angeles City Council Votes to End Eviction Moratorium
Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...
Geraldine Gilliland Sells Malibu Home for $18 Million to Kyrie Irving’s Father
Rancho Chiquita sold to Drederick Irving Author and chef Geraldine Gilliland has sold her home in Malibu for $18 million...
Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough
It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
Madame Wu, Famed Restaurateur and Longtime Palisades Resident, Passes Away at 106
Restaurateur behind Madame Wu’s Garden passes away September 19 By Dolores Quintana Sylvia Wu, born Sylvia Cheng, was much better...
Study Shows Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...
Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council
By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...
LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11
October 7, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...
Prima Cocina Moving Into Former Kayndaves
October 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Santa Monica-based Mexican restaurant to take over longtime Palisades favorite By Dolores Quintana Prima Cocina, which has a Montana Avenue...
Stacked Set of Food Options Planned for Delta’s New LAX Terminal
October 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Artist Event Showcases Local Brands
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
2022 Milken Jewish Educator Awards Announced
October 4, 2022 Staff Writer
Milken Family Foundation honors excellence at BJE-affiliated Jewish day schools During surprise assemblies, four exceptional Los Angeles Jewish day school...
Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
