Former MTV Star Says Parents Forced to Sell Palisades Home Due to High Reconstruction Cost

Former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt said his parents are selling their longtime Pacific Palisades home after it was destroyed in recent California wildfires, citing an estimated $10 million cost to rebuild.

Pratt, 41, shared the news on TikTok, saying his 76-year-old parents were “forced” to list the property after more than four decades because the cost of reconstruction was too high. “After 40 years in the Palisades, my parents were forced to put our family home (dirt) up for sale today,” Pratt wrote alongside images of the burned property. He vowed to “do everything in [his] power” to hold those responsible for the fires accountable.

The lot, now listed for $4.93 million, is described as a “rare opportunity to rebuild” on an 8,147-square-foot parcel, according to Realtor.com. The listing also notes that the home had been a “cherished” family residence for 37 years before it was destroyed.

Realtor.com reported that the home was last purchased in 1987 for $840,000 and is currently registered to William and Janet Pratt. Spencer Pratt, known for his role on MTV’s The Hills, also lost his own home in the wildfire.