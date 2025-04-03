Former MTV Star Says Parents Forced to Sell Palisades Home Due to High Reconstruction Cost

The home had been a “cherished” family residence for 37 years 

Former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt said his parents are selling their longtime Pacific Palisades home after it was destroyed in recent California wildfires, citing an estimated $10 million cost to rebuild.

Pratt, 41, shared the news on TikTok, saying his 76-year-old parents were “forced” to list the property after more than four decades because the cost of reconstruction was too high. “After 40 years in the Palisades, my parents were forced to put our family home (dirt) up for sale today,” Pratt wrote alongside images of the burned property. He vowed to “do everything in [his] power” to hold those responsible for the fires accountable.

The lot, now listed for $4.93 million, is described as a “rare opportunity to rebuild” on an 8,147-square-foot parcel, according to Realtor.com. The listing also notes that the home had been a “cherished” family residence for 37 years before it was destroyed.

Realtor.com reported that the home was last purchased in 1987 for $840,000 and is currently registered to William and Janet Pratt. Spencer Pratt, known for his role on MTV’s The Hills, also lost his own home in the wildfire.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...
News

Coming Soon: Easter Extravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Book your Delectable Brunch, Easter Festivities This Easter, step into a world of celebration and refined delight at Regent Santa Monica Beach....
News, Upbeat

London-Based Vocal Ensemble to Perform Renaissance Program as part of Music Guild Initiative

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Known for singing without a conductor, the ensemble emphasizes a chamber music approach to early choral music Stile Antico, a...
Dining, News

Mikomi Sushi Opens New Santa Monica Location

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

The new location continues Mikomi Sushi’s commitment to serving sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls Mikomi Sushi, a well-regarded sushi restaurant...

Photo: Instagram: @beethoven.market
Dining, News

Historic Beethoven Market Reopens as Community-Centric Restaurant

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Originally established in 1949, Beethoven Market was a grocery store serving the community for 75 years Beethoven Market, a longtime...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Art Gallery Owner on Relocating to Santa Monica

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Bruce Lurie Owned What Was The Only Fine Arts Space in Palisades. The Gallery Has Found a New Life in...

Photo: PaliHigh.org
Hard, News

Dolphins Baseball Battles Through Early-Season Challenges

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The team has struggled to maintain consistency, dropping several close games by just one run The Palisades Dolphins baseball team...
Hard, News

County Report Finds Malibu School District Proposal Fails to Meet Standards: SMMUSD

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The LACOE feasibility study stems from a 2017 petition by the City of Malibu to form its own school district...

Photo: Heal The Bay
Hard, News

Nonprofit Warns of Heavy Metal Contamination in Santa Monica Bay

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The contamination is linked to storm runoff carrying toxic debris from burned structures and scorched land in the Palisades, Topanga,...

Photo: carusocan.com
Hard, News

Caruso Sets Expected Timeline for Palisades Village Reopening: Report

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

Caruso recently told a local outlet that bringing life back to the village is essential Palisades Village remains closed in...
Hard, News

County Moves to Clear Fire Debris from Unresponsive Properties

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

The County plans to launch additional efforts, using data and community partners to reach roughly 1,000 unresponsive owners The Los...
News, Video

(Video) Spending an Afternoon at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information. Go To https://t.co/EeP5ZuEnF3 For Tickets and More Information.#amusementpark #rides #rollercoaster #summer #spring...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

USC Launches Free Soil Testing to Assess Post-Fire Contamination

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Residents Can Submit Samples to Check for Lead and Other Toxins A new program led by researchers at the University...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

City Councilmembers Move to Update Wildfire Hazard Zones in Response to New State Maps

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

The motion calls to strengthen brush clearance laws, pointing to disparities between private property owners and state agencies In response...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Launches Public Search for New City Manager

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Nationwide Job Posting Seeks Leader to Guide City’s Future The City of Santa Monica has officially launched a nationwide search...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR