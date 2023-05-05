Former Palisades Home of Ray Liotta Sells For Nearly $5M

The Five Bedroom/Five-And-A-Half Bath Home, Which Liotta Bought In 2003, Sold After Being On The Market For Just One Month.

By Zach Armstrong

The former Palisades home of Ray Liotta, the late American actor known for roles as Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams and Henry Hill in Goodfellas, has sold for almost $5 million nearly a year after his death.

The five bedroom/five-and-a-half bath home, which Liotta bought in 2003, sold after being on the market for just one month. The contemporary Mediterranean abode features views of the ocean, canyon and mountains. It also includes 6,100 square feet of space, a sweeping iron-railed staircase, a two-story beamed ceiling and a primary suite featuring glass walls, a balcony and steam shower. It is located in the Summit of the Palisades Highlands.

A winner of the Primetime Emmy Award, Liotta has starred in films including Unlawful Entry, Cop Land, Hannibal, Blow, John Q., Identity, Killing Them Softly and The Place Beyond the Pine. He died last year in his sleep at age 67 while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic.

Jade Mills and Zach Quittman of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing and represented the buyer.