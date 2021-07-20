Forward Progress of Topanga Brush Fire Stopped After Burning 20 Acres

Brush fire burns around 20 acres Monday afternoon

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) crews stopped forward progress of a Topanga brush fire after burning 20 acres Monday afternoon.

According to the LACoFD, the fire, dubbed the Flores Fire, was first reported Monday around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Tuna Canyon Road and Los Flores Heights Road. Crews arrived to find 1/2 acre of brush burning with flames moving uphill.

For two hours the fire continued to grow, threatening structures in the area. By 4:10 p.m. the fire had burned around 20 acres but officials reported the structure threat had diminished. At 5:32 p.m. the LACoFD reported that forward progress of the fire had been stopped as crews reached 15 percent containment.

No civilian injuries have been reported. One firefighter sustained a minor injury combating the blaze.

No further information about the cause of the fire is currently available. This article will be updated.