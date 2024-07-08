Four Arrested After Brawl at the Santa Monica Pier

Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife

Santa Monica police arrested four men after a brawl at the Pier left one victim with a stab wound and another with a potential broken ankle.

The altercation began on June 29 when vendor Efigenio Tacuba allegedly approached a group of beachgoers and sexually battered several females. Members of the group confronted Tacuba, who then called for assistance from fellow vendors.

Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife. Officers found one victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound and another with a possible broken ankle. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

At 2:21 p.m., Santa Monica police officers responded to a 911 call reporting multiple men fighting near Tower 14.

The report included information about one individual being stabbed. The SMPD drone was the first to arrive on the scene and confirmed an active fight, according to SMPD. Additional officers arrived shortly after and intervened.

Four individuals were taken into custody and charged by the LA County District Attorney with felony assault, and one with multiple counts of sexual battery.

Those arrested include Efigenio Tacuba, born January 1, 1994, charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of felony assault; Jorge Luis Cruz Murcia, born March 2, 1995, charged with two counts of felony assault; Samuel Manzanarez Hernandez, born July 19, 1984, charged with two counts of felony assault; and Oscar Samuel Hernandez, born July 2, 1977, charged with two counts of felony assault.

Additional arrests are likely. Anyone with information related to this incident, particularly cell phone video footage, is encouraged to contact Detective Holloway at Jacob.Holloway@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.