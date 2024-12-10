Franklin Fire Grows to Over 3,000 Acres, Forces Thousands to Evacuate in Malibu

Key Roads, Including Portions of Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes, Are Closed

The Franklin Fire has scorched more than 3,000 acres as of Tuesday night, leaving thousands displaced and destroying at least seven structures, according to reports from the Los Angeles County Supervisor’s Office and the Los Angeles Times.

The blaze, first reported late Monday near Malibu Canyon Road, remains at 0% containment as high Santa Ana winds continue to fuel its rapid spread.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath announced that more than 1,500 firefighters from 13 agencies are battling the fire, with Governor Gavin Newsom securing federal support from FEMA to aid the response. “We are deeply grateful to the first responders working tirelessly to protect lives and property,” Horvath said in an emergency update.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for areas including Big Rock, Las Flores, and sections east of Kanan Road. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for other nearby communities. Key roads, including portions of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes, are closed.

Authorities are urging residents to adhere to evacuation orders and avoid affected roads.

Shelters for evacuees include the Calabasas Community Center and a new Red Cross site at 2802 4th Street in Santa Monica, which is also accommodating small pets. Facilities for larger animals are available at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

The fire has disrupted power in parts of Malibu and led to the closure of local schools. 

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton announced Tuesday night that all Malibu schools would remain closed through Thursday, citing fire-related damage, power outages, and ongoing evacuations. “The safety and health of our students and staff are our top priorities,” Shelton stated in an email to families and staff.

The fire’s impact on the community is significant, with damages reported to the electrical grid at Webster Elementary School and minor structural damage on campus, according to SMMUSD. All affected schools will undergo professional restoration and cleaning before reopening.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from the City of Malibu at malibucity.org and Malibu Radio KBUU at RadioMalibu.net.

