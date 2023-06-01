Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner

Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members

By Dolores Quintana

As the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike continues, Drew Carey, the comedian, actor, and game show host, has arranged for any WGA member who shows their union card at Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank and Swingers Diner on Beverly, near Fairfax, will get their meal free courtesy of Carey for the duration of the strike. He announced this via a post on his Twitter page.

The generous gesture aims to provide some relief to WGA members who have been affected by the strike, allowing them to enjoy a delicious meal without worrying about the cost. The free meal offer is available for the duration of the strike and applies exclusively to dine-in orders. Carey has included the gratuity in the offer, ensuring that WGA members can enjoy their meals without additional expenses.

This initiative has garnered support and attention from the entertainment community and from the mayor of Burbank, Konstantine Anthony. Like Carey, Anthony has walked the walk and actually joined the WGA picket line in Burbank.

Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner have long been popular dining destinations for locals and visitors alike, known for their classic American comfort food and welcoming atmospheres. Swingers Diner responded with a post on their Instagram page that confirmed the offer, which said, “It doesn’t get any better than @drewfromtv — but we already all knew that. We are honored to take part in his latest act of generosity and help feed all the striking writers. Anyone with a WGA card can grab a free meal, on Drew, at Swingers, tip included.”